Skiing | Ebba Andersson pulls the hose, Kerttu Niskanen 13th in two kilometers

In this article, HS follows the combined competition of the World Cup in Trondheim.

I ski the world cup continues on Saturday with the skiathlon, i.e. the combined competition. Both women and men covered the 10+10 kilometer distance.

The women's race starts at 12:10 and the men's race at 14:15.

The biggest Finnish favorite in the women's race is Kerttu Niskanen. In addition to him, they line up Anne Kyllönen, Eveliina Piippo, Johanna Matintalo, Katri Lylynperä and Hilla Niemelä.

In the men's competition, they ski Finland's number one name Iivo Niskanen in addition Remi Lindholm, Perttu Hyvärinen, Markus Vuorela, Arsi Ruuskanen and Joni Mäki.

During the weekend, the preliminaries of the 2025 World Ski Championships will be contested in Trondheim.

