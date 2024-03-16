Swedish sports stars have a common ancestor.

Swedish ski star Ebba Andersson found out on Saturday in Falun that he has a common ancestor with the world's best pole vaulter by Armand Duplantis with.

The matter dawned on Andersson when a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet asked him if the skier is aware of the confusing connection.

“I had no idea,” Andersson replied, asking for more information.

When Andersson heard that his grandmother's grandmother's grandfather's grandfather Per Larsson Vikberg is also Duplantis' ancestor from 288 years ago, the skier was not impressed at all.

“If you go back, we're all related,” he reasoned.

Armand Duplantis is the world's best pole vaulter of all time. At the beginning of March, Duplantis celebrated the WC indoor gold in Glasgow.

Modern However, the common ancestor of Swedish sports stars from the 18th century excites genealogists.

“My skin got a little goosebumps when I found the connection”, Martin Karlsson commented on the Swedish newspaper that was the first to report about the distant relationship For Norran.

Norran is a newspaper published in Skellefteå. According to genealogy, Andersson and Duplantis have their roots in the same city.

Andersson finished eighth in the 10-kilometer traditional skiing intermediate start race in Falun on Saturday.

Kerttu Niskanen and Johanna Matintalo achieved a double victory in the race. Krista Pärmäkoski completed a great Finnish day with ninth place.