Skiing Drama on the World Cup tracks – the contact caused by Johannes Høsflot Klæbo overthrew Joni Mäki and brought Finland the final place only in time comparison

The Finnish women’s double sprint team skied to the finals as expected.

Norwegian ski star Johannes Høsflot Klæbon caused by contact Joni Mäki took the Finnish men’s team to a tight spot in the opening rounds of the Oberstdorf World Championships in skis.

Mäki fell on the last ascent of the anchor section when Klæbo’s left ski, which was skiing behind him, hit Mäki’s right pole. The wand “bounced” forward between Mäki’s skis, and Mäki fell to his knees.

Finland had instantly dropped to seventh place in its batch, with the final place available for only the top four per batch. In addition, the last two final places would be filled based on a time comparison.

Mäki finally managed to raise his ranking by a notch to sixth. It eventually brought Finland a final place based on a time comparison. In addition to the hill, the Finnish team skis Ristomatti Hakola.

Women make up a pair of sprint teams Krista Pärmäkoski and Jasmi Joensuu figured out their way to the final as expected. The duo secured their final place in the final with four places.

Joensuu, who skied as an anchor in Finland, calmed the situation a few hundred meters before the goal and arrived at the finish line behind Sweden, which had skied for 8.3 seconds.

The finals of the freestyle skiing pair sprints start at 2 p.m.