Friday, January 28, 2022
Skiing Double Olympic winner in coronary heart disease – another big setback for Norwegian skiing

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World
Simen Hegstad Krüger is the latest Norwegian skier to give a positive coronavirus test.

Norwegian skiers the corona race continues. Recently, coronary heart disease has been diagnosed Simen Hegstad at Krüger. It tells about this, among other things Aftonbladet.

In the past, the disease has been diagnosed in the national team Anne Kjersti in Kalvålla and Heidi Weng as well as a sprint coach Arild Monsenilla.

Norwegian the team is at a manufacturing camp in Seiser Alm, Italy. The plan was to fly to Beijing on Thursday, but the corona infections have changed plans.

“This is incredibly unfortunate for Simen,” commented the national team chief Espen Bjervik.

“She is isolated in her room and has no symptoms.”

Hegstad Krüger is the dominant Olympic winner of skiathlon in Pyeongchang. He was also on the news team that took the gold.

Hegstad Krüger was also a medal favorite in Beijing, but now his participation is very uncertain.

