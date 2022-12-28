Skiing | Disclosure from Russia – the injured Aleksandr Bolšunov is subject to such investigations

Aleksandr Bolshunov is suffering from an injury he received in the competition.

Russian a big skier Alexander Bolshunov the head must be examined closely. This was announced by the head coach of the country’s national skiing team Yuri Borodavko to the Russian media.

Bolshunov’s condition was so bad on Wednesday that he was unable to participate in the 15 km race held in Krasnogorsk.

Borodavko told about Bolšunov’s situation in the competition area. According to the coach, the Russian carp is suffering from a mild concussion.

“Since Bolshunov did not compete on Wednesday, it means that he is not in very good shape after yesterday’s fall. His face is swollen and bruised. He received a strong blow to his head yesterday,” Borodavko said Sport Express by.

“The situation must be checked, checked and checked. When the athlete is completely ready for his performance, he participates in the competition again. We will investigate the matter and decide on the continuation today or tomorrow. The examination must be completely comprehensive, and it also includes an examination of the head.”

Bolšunov posted the photo on Instagram after Tuesday’s race. The picture shows the bruises on the face from the fall.

25 years old the three-time Olympic champion hurt himself badly on Tuesday when he crashed in the traditional sprint race of the Russian Cup By Sergei Ustyugov with.

According to Bolšunov, he lost consciousness after the man fell badly during a high-speed descent. In Bolshunov’s opinion, Ustyugov deliberately wedged him on the surface of the snow. In the opinion of the competition jury, no one was to blame for the uproar.

Bolšunov traveled home from the competition venue. On Wednesday, the man published a picture on Instagram in which he is driving his car with his four-month-old daughter Eva.

“Santa time,” he wrote as an accompaniment.

Bolshunov and Ustyugov have taken a strict measure of each other this season, when the Russians, placed in the international ring, have been allowed to compete in inter-member mediations after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The race on Christmas Day saw some track-clogging, which culminated in a heated war of words at the finish line. At that time, Bolšunov received a verbal warning for his activities on the track.

The next time the duo is supposed to be on the starting line in Syktyvkar in early January.