Skiing | Demonstrators filled the track at the World Cup – “I held my breath at the torches”

Climate protestors disrupted the skiing World Cup men’s co-start race.

Lillehammer in the men’s World Cup co-start race, the skiers were surprised by climate protestors’ harassment during the race, says Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Climate protestors disrupted the race by grouping on the side of the track and burning some kind of torches on the side of the track. In the end, the protesters settled in the middle of the track. “Stop oil exploration” was written on the sheets of the protesters.

Reporter for the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation Anders Skjerdingstad described the events as “very special”.

The journalist first said in the radio broadcast that the police were expected at the scene. The police arrived and brought the situation under control.

The police told NRK that they had taken over five protesters who did not want to leave the place.

According to the NRK reporter, the police had to sit on some of the protesters to get them to stay off the track.

The Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor sponsors Norwegian skiing.

NRK’s ranked third among the interviewed skiers Martin Løwstrøm Nyenget said the protesters were somewhat disruptive.

“I held my breath at the torches, and I saw those on the track. We didn’t get everyone out until we passed the place because it all happened so fast. But the organizers managed to get them in the middle so that we passed from the side,” Nyenget said.

Winner of the race Pål Gålberg was satisfied that the demonstration site was uphill and not downhill.

“Then the race would probably have been canceled and many would have fallen,” Gålberg said.