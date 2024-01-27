Skiing | “Crazy” race from the Swedish women in the World Cup – Joni Mäki and Jasmin Kähärä skied their season's best

The final threshold was too high for the Finns also in the Goms World Cup sprint.

Finland Joni Mäki and Jasmin Kähärä skied on Saturday in Goms, Switzerland to their best results of the season in the cross-country world cup. The duo advanced to the semi-finals in the freestyle sprints. Mäki was eighth and Kähärä tenth in the final results.

Mäki dominated his quarter-final from the front, but changed tactics in the semi-finals. He completed the 1.5 kilometer distance at the tail end of the pack and rose to fourth place. The final place was 33 hundredths of a second away.

“Very positive feeling. It was a day to go,” Mäki evaluated his skiing in an interview with V Sport.

“I didn't quite recover from the tie in the quarter-finals. There were also some chances in the semi-final, but it wasn't enough.”

Kähärä ran out of strength in the second ascent of the semi-final.

“The start of the intermediate stage was quite nice, but I should have been more daring on the first hill. On the wrong climb, my leg started to feel heavy”, Kähärä recounted his race day at V Sport.

“The semi-final was the minimum goal for today, even though qualifying was a bit difficult.”

Lauri Vuorinen was 23rd in the men's sprint and Niilo Moilanen 28th as well Jasmi Joensuu 28th in the women's race. Other Finns qualified in the time trial.

Swedish the women grabbed five top places in order from Goms' sprint Linn Svahn, Maja Dahlqvist, Jonna Sundling, Frida Karlsson, Emma Ribom.

“Crazy good team result”, Svahn marveled at the result.

Svahn, who took the fifth cup victory of the season, took the first place overwhelmingly with a difference of more than two seconds. He leads the sprint cup and is in the overall competition of the world cup for the USA Jessie Diggins after second.

Norway in the men's sprint Johannes Hösflot Kläbo and France Lucas Chanavat had a tough competition for the win. Kläbo turned it into an advantage in the final straight with a difference of eight hundredths of a second. Norwegian Håvard Solås Taugböl placed third.

Kläbo's victory was the fifth in this winter's World Cup.

The World Cup continues on Sunday in Goms with the 20-kilometer freestyle combined start competition.