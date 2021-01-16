Skiing Complex speculation from a Norwegian newspaper: Therese Johaug would have beaten Ebba Andersson in the final climb of the Tour de Skin

Swedish Ebba Andersson took the first race victory of his career in the Skiing World Cup a week ago after finishing 19th in second and third place.

Andersson won the final leg of the Tour de Skin in the Italian Val di Fiemme, part of which is the final climb of the tour.

Now Norwegian magazine Dagbladet tries to prove by complex speculation that the biggest star in women’s skiing Therese Johaug would have defeated Andersson if Norway had been on the Tour and not stayed home citing the corona situation.

Andersson, who finished third in the overall race of the tour, climbed a final ascent of less than three kilometers and a height difference of about 400 meters in time at 17.55.

When Johaug won the Tour a year ago, his rise time was 16.28.

The final rise however, the times are not comparable from year to year because the so-called track markings on the Alpe Cermis ski slope vary.

That is why Dagbladet also uses the results of the men’s competition to help.

Last year, the rise of the fastest man, Norway Simen Hegstad Krüger spent the time on the rise on 14.12. Russia’s best rise this year was Russia Denis Spitsov, whose time was 15.01.

Dagbladet also seeks a comparison from the fact that Alexander Bolshunov of Russia, who won the men’s overall competition both last year and this year, survived the rise a year ago 50 seconds faster.

Johaug then lost 2.16 to Hegstad and Andersson 2.54 to Spitsov.

“This provides valuable insight into how Andersson would have fared against Johaug,” Dagbladet notes.

As one argument, Dagbladet compares how Johaug and Andersson would have fared on the rise in comparison to men.

Johaug’s rise time would have been enough last year to 37th with 58 men involved. Andersson would have finished 47th out of 52 men.

Dagbladetin speculation is based on the assumption that Johaug would now have been in roughly as severe a stroke as he was a year ago.

Maybe that would have been the case, as Johaug took two overwhelming victories in the World Championships inspected in Norway last weekend.

In Sweden, Andersson’s victory was followed by an average of 1.7 million viewers. It is the largest audience for ski mc broadcasts in the 14-year history of the Swedish broadcaster SVT’s Vinterstudion program.