Skiing | Cold times in the ski association – the entire staff on forced vacation

The Ski Federation is also reducing national team camps. In addition, training and competition activities are saved.

Finland Ski Association announced having completed the change negotiations of Suomen Hiihtoliitto ry and its commercial marketing company Nordic Ski Finland Oy. As a result of the negotiations, the personnel of Hiihtoliitto ry and Nordic Ski Finland Oy will be furloughed for a period of 4–8 weeks, depending on the task.

With the measures defined in the change negotiations, the goal is to balance the financial situation by slightly more than 400,000 euros by the end of the fiscal year on 31 October. by.

The goal got tougher during the early summer. Originally The goal of the ski association was to cut expenses by a little over 350,000 euros by the end of October.

“However, the decisions made now are necessary in order to secure our operations and operating conditions in the future as well. The situation requires a lot from the entire organization, but we believe that with the decisions made now, the savings goal will be realized and we will be able to create better conditions for achieving the goals defined in our strategy as well”, Executive Director of the Ski Federation Ismo Hämäläinen says in the announcement.

Finland the umbrella organization of skiing also announced that it would reduce human resources by a total of three staff years, reduce the national team’s camps and, where appropriate, apply cost-saving measures to coaching and competition activities.

Hämäläinen hopes that the top skiers will have to suffer from the situation as little as possible. Next winter there will be no prestigious competitions, but the athletes’ main goal is the World Cup.

“In elite sports, adaptation measures affect the number of days at camp, but at the same time we strive to enhance daily training. We do everything we can to ensure that our athletes have the opportunity to succeed in the future,” says Hämäläinen.

Iivo Niskanen is announced that he was training outside of next winter’s national team, because the association’s camp is modest, according to him.

The measures concern a total of 29 employees of Hiihtoliitto ry and four employees of Nordic Ski Finland Oy.

“The general increase in the price level and, for example, flight and accommodation costs has contributed to a larger than anticipated increase in total costs. Although our income structure in terms of partnerships is better than it has been in a long time, our income has not grown in the same proportion as our expenses. This creates a difference, which we have to fix,” Hämäläinen continues.

According to the skiing association, Helsinki Ski Weeks, built as the third cornerstone of major events, has not been financially profitable, even though it has received excellent feedback as an event.

The Ski Federation has previously said that Ski Weeks will not continue in Helsinki.