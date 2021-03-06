Skiing “Cold, cramp everywhere” – Krista Pärmäkoski came to the finish line due to energy shortage

The women’s team’s number one skier had to ski for too long alone in the 30-mile joint start. The national team’s World Cup and the entire season culminated in a medal.

Krista Pärmäkoski the battle for medal standings on the last women’s ski trip at the Oberstdorf World Championships was settled at nine kilometers.

Pärmäkoski tried wildly for a group struggling for silver and bronze, but without success, and he was left for a long time to fold 30 kilometers from the sky alone.

Four kilometers away from the others Therese Johaug skied to an overwhelming victory, Heidi Weng secured a double victory for Norway, and Frida Karlsson took the bronze to Sweden.

Of the group of skiers targeted by Pärmäkoski, Sweden Ebba Andersson and Austria Terese Stadlober bowed to the medals.

Pärmäkoski, who also worked hard in the third group, skied to the finish line in the eighth due to fatigue and lack of energy.

“Nine miles. I don’t know where it was, ”exhausted Pärmäkoski answered the question about the turning point of his medal fight.

The words and the whole essence of Pärmäkoski spoke of the great exhaustion at the finish of the traditional skiing method.

“Cold, cramp everywhere. I gave my all, ”Pärmäkoski described.

“Of course I would like to be among the three, but there were no cuts to it today. I fought to the end, but the result cannot be changed. ”

Route and the trail was known to be pregnant in advance. The sunshine and the slippage of the track made skiing even more difficult.

“The trail was getting wet all the time, and there were bad places on the slopes. You had to be careful, ”Pärmäkoski confirmed.

Pärmäkoski, who fell ill in the autumn, was 13th in the World Championships combined race, as well as ten free. The closing trip went better for them, but the message bronze remained the overwhelming highlight of the Games.

“The significance of the message medal was probably reflected in that ventilation. It was hard skiing and showed that I can ski on a hard level, ”said Pärmäkoski, who skied the message as an anchor.

“This season, I can also be pleased that I got a fixed game move after a difficult start.”

Johanna Matintalo was 13th on the final trip, which is his best prize investment. Laura Mononen was 16th and improved his best World Championship result on the longest ski trip. Vilma Nissinen skied the championship long distance for the first time and came to the finish in 29th place.

“OK result compared to previous seasons, but not in the top fight,” the women’s head coach Ville Oksanen summarized the whole.

The message another bronze medalist Matintalo confirmed Pärmäkoski’s speeches about the heavier thirties than usual.

“It was a heavy race, a wheel and a road. Winding and sloppy bills increased the strain. In addition, the ski caught the bills in the sunshine, ”Matintalo said.

“Still a relatively good bet. The race ended with a nice success after the failures of previous personal competitions. ”

Mononen also suffered from cramps and was not quite happy with her skiing.

“There would have been opportunities for better. Maybe seven for the grade, ”Mononen said.

“There were a few weak moments along the way, but at times it made it easier.”

Nissinen didn’t mean to get the liquid absorbed after the first soldering spots.

“You meant to push the fluids up. Came because of that long thirties. Would it have been the fault of the yellow beak, ”Nissinen said.