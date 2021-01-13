Skiing Champion skier Siiri “Mother” Rantanen recovers from amputation of her leg: “Here we come home even healthier”

The Olympic winner is expecting a prosthesis and plans to live to be 100 years old. “And 104 years old, now that the lips are thrown once.”

Cross-country skiing multiple value medalist Siiri “Mother” Rantanen recovers well from amputation of the left leg at Päijät-Häme Central Hospital in Lahti.

Rantanen, 96, left leg had to to amputate from the knee down due to inflammation starting in the toe.

“Something came to the toe, and it was yawning, yawning and yawning. Then went the foot, and the doctor said the foot should be cut off. The rest didn’t help. What about when you make a new foot. Until then, you have to be here, ”Rantanen told HS on the phone on Wednesday.

Rantanen says that he wants to try the use of a prosthesis as the rehabilitation progresses to that stage. He has been in the hospital for two weeks.

“Here we come back even healthier. There is a little pain in the leg. It’s weird for me, but you have to get used to whistling at night. ”

Rantanen laughed that he wasn’t going to get depressed or mourn because of his foot, but his mind was hard to ski.

“I’m not depressed about anything. It comes with what comes. I was spared from Korona, but not from this. The Creator takes us forward. I really miss slippery skiing. It’s the best of all. ”

This winter, Rantanen has not been able to visit the trail due to his health. Last winter he tried once, but the weather was bad.

“I left my skis on the shoulder of the lake ice, but there was water on the ice. Then I came back. ”

Rantanen hopes to be able to live to be a hundred years old. That would be the goal for once.

“And now that the lip is being thrown, by the age of 104.”

The first Rantanen won his Olympic medal in 1952 in Oslo. It was at the same time the first time women competed in the Olympic skiing. In all, he holds eight medals of merit, including the Olympic gold medal of the message in 1956 in Cortina.

In the Lahti World Championships in Skiing 2017, Rantanen skied in front of the audience at the stadium.

“Nothing excites me. To ski, I swing the run and use it onions, ”Rantanen said before skiing.