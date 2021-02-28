Skiing Calle Halfvarsson’s World Championships only lasted halfway through the opening race: “I was thinking of going on holiday now”

Halfvarsson, 31, said there was something wrong with his body.

Swedish a member of a ski country team Calle Halfvarsson misses World Cup, Swedish magazine Aftonbladet said saturday night.

“I would prefer my teammates to have a chance in the remaining races,” he explained his decision.

The 31-year-old skier’s retreat from the Oberstdorf World Championships came as no surprise, as he suspended Saturday’s combination race before the ski change.

Halfvarsson was in the middle of the race, ie after 15 kilometers of traditional skiing, in position 36 just over a minute and a half behind the top.

“I had a similar feeling as in some previous races, if not worse. My head also ached. There is something wrong with my body now. I was thinking of going on holiday now, ”he told Aftonbladet after his interruption.

Halfvarsson ended his trip home Saturday night after talking to the Swedish team management. He will fly home on Monday.

Season Halfvarsson, who skied his first World Cup starts only on the Tour de Ski tour in January, also missed the Tour. The contract ended on the third last day of the race in the middle of the sixth stage.

At the World Cup in Falun at the end of January, Halfvarsson beat 30th in the 15-kilometer freestyle race and 34th in the traditional cross-country skiing race of the same distance.

Halfvarsson has achieved two message silver and one message bronze in the World Championships in skiing.