November 27, 2023
Skiing | Busy Sunday in Ruka – will Iivo Niskanen clear his second place? HS follows

November 26, 2023
Skiing | Busy Sunday in Ruka – will Iivo Niskanen clear his second place? HS follows

The World Cup of Nordic sports continues in Kuusamo on all fronts.

Rukan on the final day of the world cup, the program includes combined, cross-country skiing and, at the end of the day, ski jumping. In the combined race, we compete in the reversed order, i.e. first we do 10 kilometers on the slopes, and in the afternoon it’s the hill section.

In skiing, progress is made with free technique. The distance is the same (20 km) for women and men.

In hill jumping, a qualifying competition is held first, followed by the actual World Cup competition.

At Ruka, women are not involved in ski jumping or combined.

The tracking opens below.

Sunday schedule

  • At 10:00 a.m. Combined, ski section 10 km joint start

  • 11:00 a.m. Cross-country skiing, women 20 km (y)

  • At 1:35 p.m. Cross-country skiing, men’s 20 km (y)

  • At 14:35 Combined, hill section HS 142

  • At 15:50 Mäkihypy qualification HS 142

  • At 17:15 Mäki HS 142

