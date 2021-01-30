Skiing British skier is believed to have broken his femur in the run-out: coach criticizes Falun’s joint start as a mess

Andrew Young was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Falun the co-start race in Saturday’s men’s race saw a serious injury. British skier Andrew Young drove off the track at a brisk pace. According to Aftonbladet Young is suspected of having broken his rushed femur.

“He lowered the last sprint hill and lost his balance after coming into contact with another competitor. He probably broke his femur. He was in great pain and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, ”said the British national team coach Jostein Vinjerui Aftonbladetille.

Team members were unable to enter the hospital due to corona restrictions.

Falun there were no decent differences between competitors on the track, so congestion arose on the landings. Also won the race Alexander Bolshunov crashed in a rush on the descent but managed to ski the hose closed.

Vinjerui said the race was dangerous because the pace was tough and a lot of competitors. He also criticized security measures. Young fell through the advertising fence.

“They only had one plank as shelter,” Young said.

Interviewed by NRK, a Norwegian in the same situation Erik Valnesin according to Young shouted after the pain.

Vinrerui also criticized the tracks for NRK. He recalled that many competitors had problems.

“We knew in advance that the race was going to be chaos. For such a short trip, there must be suitable trails for the joint departure, ”Vinjerui said.