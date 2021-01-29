Skiing Bolshunov skied to victory in Falun – Iivo Niskanen was more than two and a half minutes away

Niskanen did not get World Cup points.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov was number one in the World Cup skiing in Falun, Sweden. Bolshunov left the Norwegian, who had finished second in the race at 15 km (v) Simon Hegstad Krüger 1.8 seconds. Bolshunov’s winning time was 32.33.3.

The top two were in a class of their own. The third in the race was Norway Hans Christian Holund, who was 25.1 seconds behind the winner.

The best Finn in the race, Iivo Niskanen, was 2.31.6 behind Bolshunov. Niskanen did not reach the top 30 and World Cup points. The competition is still in progress and Niskanen’s exact ranking is uncertain. The top threats are no longer on the way.

The trip is also scheduled for the World Championships in Skiing in Obertsdorf at the turn of February-March.