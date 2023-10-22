Skiing | Bold social media photos are familiar to Vilma Nissis – the skier believes that the reaction to revealing photos of men would be different

Vilma Nissinen, who moved to a private ski garage, is preparing for the new season after difficult years.

Many have meet an extraordinary cross-country skier Vilma Nissinen has become known for its bold content on social media.

Nissinen, 25, who moved to Helsinki a little over a year ago, has shared pictures on Instagram where she is without clothes. For example, in one picture she is holding a bouquet of roses in front of her bare chest.

Nissinen published her first nude picture on her 21st birthday and has since posed in Helsingin Sanomat’s Kuukausiliitte without a thong.

The unabashed shots have attracted a lot of attention, even though Nissinen has covered his most private body parts in the pictures.

Sitting in the Sanomatalo studio, Nissi is mostly amused that he is constantly asked about the same photos.

Nissinen believes that the general reaction to revealing images would be different if he were a man.

“Of course, it often happens that if a woman posts a more revealing picture of herself, others think it’s seeking attention. If a man does the same, it’s just fun and cool,” Nissinen reflects.

Vilma Nissinen always publishes a bold picture of herself on her birthday. This photo is from 2021.

Idea According to Nissinen, the nude photo was published as a joke.

“Skier men used to take boy calendar photos like that. I asked if the women could take the same ones. I probably got a little blood from the nose – often, if a woman does that, it turns into a shit storm,” Nissinen says.

The skier from Heinola decided not to think about what others think of him. On the other hand, Nissinen also wanted to show that he was more than just an athlete.

“People seem to imagine that athletes do nothing but ski and go jogging. I like doing other things too. I feel that it doesn’t make me a worse skier”, Nissinen smiles.

A skier who actively updates Som has sometimes heard comments where he is told to “focus on sports, not on som”.

Having reached almost 20,000 Instagram followers, Nissinen thinks that being on social media is partly mandatory for him. According to him, almost all sponsors expect to get visibility from the athlete on social media platforms, for example.

“Slightly older people may not understand that pattern,” Nissinen thinks.

Vilma Nissinen in the women’s five-kilometer traditional skiing competition of the SC cross-country skiing championships in Inari on March 31, 2023.

Nissinen The last seasons in skiing have been weak in terms of results.

The skier representing the Vuokatti Ski Team made it to the Finnish A national team for the 2021–22 season, but dropped out of the team for the following season. The background was sickness and overload.

Nissinen was exposed to the coronavirus just before the Tour de Ski, which started at the end of December 2021. He had to miss the top international competition.

Korona punished Nissi even after the disease, because he was left with after-symptoms that hindered his training for a long time.

“I was really tired and my nerves didn’t recover. It contributed quite a lot to the fact that I became overloaded. In retrospect, it’s good to say that you should have been more careful. Back then, you didn’t know what all the corona could become,” Nissinen estimates.

Vilma Nissinen posed with skis in Sanomatalo, Helsinki.

A criminal even the season after the ski year with the B national team did not start as expected. Nissinen had to miss training due to a fractured navicular bone as early as August 2022.

Frustrated by the setbacks, it was time for Nissisen to think about what he wants from life.

“Last summer, there was often a feeling that there was no point in this. My arm was broken, I couldn’t train and there was a break. I was quite tired”, explains Nissinen.

Nissinen decided to take advantage of the break and focus on himself. For example, he invested in his studies and graduated as a tradesman last spring.

Around the same time, he made a deliberate decision and changed his coach. Nissinen joined Jarmo Riskin to lead the Electrofit private stable, and has not regretted the decision for a single day.

“My motivation is now higher than ever before. Everything has a purpose,” Nissinen says.

“I think the change of coach came at a good place. Perhaps the most important thing was that I got a change in my training”, Nissinen analysed.

In the coming season, Nissinen just wants to “ski as hard as possible”.

Now Nissinen’s main aim is in the value race pipeline starting in 2025. The World Ski Championships will be held in 2025 and 2027, the Olympics in 2026.

In the coming season, Nissinen just wants to “ski as hard as possible” and make it to the World Cup. The Skiing World Cup starts on the 24th–26th. November in Ruka.

Although Nissinen enjoys training at a private team and considers it to be of a high standard, he still hopes to get back to the national team. According to Nissinen, both groups have both good and bad sides.

“Working at a private team is more relaxed, there you listen to the athletes and you can influence things. It’s a bit more free: for example, there are no restrictions on collaborative partnerships,” says Nissinen.

– My motivation is now higher than ever before, says Vilma Nissinen.

“In the national team was really demanding, especially when I was young. There it was easy to get the feeling that even though she is the seventh best female skier in Finland, it’s still miserable because she loses in every training session Kerttu Niskanen and partners. When you’re young, it can be challenging and mentally heavy,” he adds.

Nissinen states that a little respite from the national team trip has been good for him. He adds that the national team is a good environment to develop, but you have to be ready for it.

Confident Nissinen believes that the highlight of his career is yet to come.