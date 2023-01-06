Skiing | Behind the scenes of the Tour de Ski, a special choreography runs after the finish line

In TV interviews, skiers often have skis in their hands, which they would use to lose to their opponents on the track by a fraction of a second.

Oberstdorf

Cross-country skiing At the Tour de Ski, a strange circus takes place after the finish line, which the TV viewers have no idea about.

When the skier reaches the finish line, he first changes into warm clothes. After that, he is transferred directly to the media interview maze, where TV and newspaper reporters ask questions.

TV viewers are familiar with skiers posing in interviews with skis and poles so that equipment sponsors get visibility.

Then comes something that many viewers at home don’t know: the skis and poles shown in the TV pictures are not the same ones the athletes used to ski the race.

Instead, athletes are given loan equipment only for the interview round. For example, the poles are often longer than those used in the competition, so that they can be seen better in TV pictures.

Activities may sometimes acquire comic features.

On Wednesday in Oberstdorf, a Finnish skier received a pair of skis, the model of which was not even skied in a competition. The reason was presumably that the manufacturer in question wanted to advertise its new hit product.

Sometimes, after traditional skiing, an athlete has accidentally been given freestyle skis to photograph.

The actual competition costumes are full of all kinds of guardians’ markings: stamps, markers and tapes. For some reason, instrument manufacturers do not consider these to be representative.

Instead, before the interview point, skis that have never been raced are distributed. They would be excellent for fitness skiers, but World Cup athletes would wear those camos with a stopwatch in their jackets – at least without the big magic tricks of maintenance.

After the photo shoot, the skiers return the borrowed skis and poles to the starting point. Soon they may already be in the hands of another athlete.

After crossing the finish line, the actual race suits leave the monos directly towards the service car and cleaning.