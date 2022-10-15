Francesco Bagnaia got the front row in the Qualifying of the Australian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class which recorded the pole position of Jorge Martin. The rider who grew up in the VR46 riders academy gave the wake to Marc Marquez who stuck to Bagnaia’s wheel in both runs of Q2 – in the first he was the protagonist of a sensational rescue – obtaining the second position ahead of Pecco. “If I had slowed down to let them pass they would have shut me down, until I slowed down by closing the throttle. I usually prefer to have the road ahead and I did the best I could, so I’m happy with the result. The front row is essential, I’m satisfied “ Bagnaia’s opinion in the wake offered to Marc Marquez and those chasing the Honda rider.

“During FP4 we made a good step forward, I had a feeling that was similar to the rest of the weekend at the start, but then at the second exit we solved many of the problems I felt, so it was also fundamental for qualifying”, added to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP. Looking at tomorrow’s race, Bagnaia expects a Moto3-style fight: “Here it is very easy for there to be a group race, you have to manage the tires a lot and at first maybe someone to stay ahead will try to stay hooked by going a little too far for consumption, but you will have to be smart enough when you see opportunities to try to push. I think our pace is good enough to try to win or to get on the podium, so I think I have a lot of potential ”.

Returning to the wake offer to Marquez Bagnaia stressed that he did not help a direct opponent: “Since I’m not fighting for the title with Marquez, it didn’t make sense not to push anyway, also because if I didn’t, I would have overtaken others. In the future we will have to adopt a different strategy, but in any case, despite having a lot of bikes behind us, we still managed to go fast, and that’s the most important thing ”.

Finally, Bagnaia underlined a thought about the thrills that racing at Phillip Island on a MotoGP offers: “The track offers shocking sensations like three years ago, now I’m more used to the speed of MotoGP than in 2019 even if you never expect to have so much speed on a track, so it’s amazing. Turns 3 and 8 are the ones that are the most frightening, especially Turn 3 that I am doing really strong “.