Skiing | Arsi Ruuskanen surprised Iivo Niskanen in a fierce training session and reminded him of his tricks ten years ago

At the national team camp, Arsi Ruuskanen offered Iivo Niskanen a reminder of his own tricks ten years ago: “You were allowed to go as hard as you want”

Backlash was both personal and touching for skiing fans, as a newcomer to the Finnish national skiing team Arsi Ruuskanen had to stay out of the Tour de Ski tour last time due to mild flu symptoms.

Ruuskas has undoubtedly been saddened to follow the events of the Tour through the media, because with better luck he would be there and also on Sunday for the first time measuring the famous final ascent of Alpe Cermis.

Ruuskanen is exactly the type of skier with a light build and strong endurance qualities, who have usually been successful in the final climb of the Tour.

Ruuskanen competing in the Tour would also have brought more interest to the followers of top skiing, because on the weekend before Christmas, he achieved the most exciting performance of the Finnish men’s skiers in the early season.

At that time, in Davos, Switzerland, a 20-kilometer race measuring raw performance was contested with an intermediate start, on a heavy track with free skiing and a long uphill section.

Ruuskanen finished eighth, which is still the best mc ranking of Finnish men in this season’s World Cup on normal distances.

Last in the winter, Ruuskanen won the under-23 world championship. Reaching the top ten in the World Cup for the first time was the next significant milestone.

“ “We have moved into this season with good continuity”

“I had really good feelings from that race. There were quite high expectations. I knew that the track and high altitude skiing were for me. I am very satisfied that I got a decent performance there. The goal was to ski in the top 20, but the top ten was a surprise,” says Ruuskanen.

Ruuskanen’s success in that position was of great importance.

“Summer and autumn went well. I knew that I had been able to raise my level from last season, which was really good. We have moved into this season with good continuity. The tests have shown that I have progressed. This boosts self-confidence, and the basic level starts to be where I want to ski.”

In addition to the Junior World Championship gold, the fourth and fifth place in the World Championships in Rovaniemi on the demanding track of Ounasvaara last spring winter were top-notch displays for the coaches for the national team selection.

“ “Of course it brought self-confidence”

With Ruuskasen has the maximum oxygen uptake capacity of the tough class by Finnish standards.

Something about this capacity is said by the fact that, according to the HS data, he skied at the national team camp in August in Italy’s Passo Lavaze in a competitive training session after a runaway Iivo Niskanen Closed.

The value of the performance is increased by the fact that it took place on a long uphill section that lasted more than half an hour.

It’s certainly possible that Niskanen didn’t take the training race very seriously, or he didn’t have the best day, but especially compared to the other men on the national team, Ruuskanen’s performance spoke of his potential.

Niskanen has hardly encountered this level of challenge many times at national team camps since the current head of the Olympic Committee’s elite sports unit Matti Heikkinen ended his own skiing career in 2019.

In this sense, Ruuskanen has joined the national team in a way before Niskanen. Niskanen was a similarly hung challenger to Heikkinen and Sami to Jauhojärvi when he joined the national team ten years ago.

But let’s get back to the Passo Lavaze camp events.

“It was a really good exercise. I don’t consider it a competition, but when we are competitive athletes, hardly any of us want to give up easily if we are allowed to go as hard as we want. Of course, it brought confidence. Got information that the body works at high altitude. The biggest thing was to see that things had gone in the right direction,” says Ruuskanen.

This case tells us that endurance qualities are Ruuskanen’s greatest strength, but he is not at his best in the mass tension of joint starts, for example – just like Niskanen.

“ “Pesis has always interested me and still does”

“Through the durability features, I make results, but even in that area there is still work to be done and we need to get more capacity, just like many other features,” says Ruuskanen.

Ruuskanen is from Siilinjärvi near Kuopio, which is known for its strong baseball culture.

“I played for Pesi from a very young age, probably from the age of five. I attended nesting camps in all age groups, and skiing training only came later. I got excited about skiing and went to the club’s training sessions.”

The sport choice between pesis and skiing happened around the age of 15, when Ville Maunuksela became Ruuskanen’s coach. The duo’s collaboration continues.

The choice of sport was not easy for Ruuskanen.

“Yes, you had to think about it, when the other is a team sport. Pesis has always interested me and still does. I follow it a lot, and baseball has been played in the family as well. At that age, there were many friends in the nest. When you’re 15, friends are an important thing, but I’ve been happy with my decision.”

Ruuskanen did not go to sports high school but attended Kuopio Classical High School.

“There was a sports line. We had morning workouts three times a week, which dragged Russian Mika.“

The Russian is the current lubrication manager of the national team.

Today, like many other national team skiers, Ruuskanen lives in Vuokatti. He moved there after completing his military service in Kajaani in the Winter Sports Sports Corps.

Ruuskanen has started studying at Kajaani University of Applied Sciences by completing an engineering degree in construction and community engineering.

“Once you’ve completed it, you get the right to study in the Master’s program in exercise science at the University of Jyväskylä. This is a training path aimed at athletes, somewhat of a new concept. Now my studies are on hiatus, as I made it to the A national team. I thought I’d try professional sports now that I have the chance.”

Maunuksela, who has coached Ruuska for about eight years, considers his protégé an analytical athlete.

“Arsi is calm and thoughtful. He thinks carefully about what he’s doing and is really good at listening to his own body. In addition to physical properties, it is one of Arsi’s greatest strengths. It makes my job easier when an athlete can tell what feelings he has.”

Davos the success was already a strong showing for Ruuskas to the World Cup team.

“Ever since I was little, it has been my goal to represent Finland in adult competitions. Of course, work has been done towards that and is still being done.”

“ “Interim departure is such a strength for me”

At the World Championships, Ruuska is most interested in the 30-kilometer combined race, or skiathlon, and the 15-kilometer intermediate start in freestyle skiing.

“The most investment has been made in them. Skiathlon is an important trip, even though it hasn’t really been contested in youth leagues either. Split start is my strength, and I like to ski it the most. The one in the strongest shape wins. Basically, everyone has to do their own skiing.”

However, Ruuskanes does not have any specific profit targets in mind.

“Of course he does his best there and wants to be as successful as possible. I want to present the best course of the season there and have successful performances. In principle, one cannot be satisfied if the rankings fall above 20.”