Skiing Ari Luusua skied in Lapland 120 kilometers along the road to his mother in the village: “Many probably rubbed their eyes”

Ari Luusua became the first Finn in more than 40 years to reach the top positions in the legendary 90-kilometer Vasaloppet skiing. But before that, he postponed 120 miles with his mother to the village.

“Hardly in my time there will be a Finn who would reach even ten chess there. ”

I saw Finland’s best-known and most successful long-distance skier Pauli Siitonen said In his 70th anniversary interview in the year 2008.

It was the most legendary long-distance skiing, the 90-kilometer Swedish Vasaloppet, which Siitonen had won in 1973 as the second Finn Pekka Kuvajan (1954).

Siitonen’s harsh prophecy lasted for more than a decade but eventually went wrong at Vasaloppet on March 8 this year.

It took care of Rovaniemi Ari Luusua, whose fifth place was the best Finnish achievement of the competition in 42 years.

In 1979, Siitonen was ranked second, but since then no one had reached the top five. You got the closest Juha Mieto after being sixth in 1987.

At least Those who actively follow cross-country skiing understand that Luusua’s Fifth place was one of the toughest Finnish skiing performances of the season.

The bone itself is valued.

“I value it as the highest achievement of my career,” says 33-year-old Luusua in an HS interview.

In the World Cup, Luusua’s best achievement is eighth place in the sprint. It came to Ruka in 2016.

Luusua won the Finnish sprint championship in 2018 in Taivalkoski, and in the same race he won a bronze medal in 50 kilometers. In addition, he holds two other SM medals.

“It’s been a tough thing for me too, but it’s terribly hard to compare my own performance.”

Ari Luusua competed in the World Cup Tour de Ski tour in the 15 km (v) chase race in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on January 1, 2018.­

Luusua states that success in a marathon race like Vasaloppet requires much more than just making a profit.

“Sprint has a different starting point. It requires only two components to perform, good condition and good ski, man and guardian. The long journey requires ten guardians and an insane organization around that can succeed. It depends on the team result. ”

For long in the Visma Ski Classics series of trips, like road cycling, transnational teams compete, not national teams.

Luusu is represented by the Czech Vltava Fund Ski Team.

“I had a dozen guardians in Vasaloppet.”

In the Ski Classics series, Vasaloppet and Marcialonga, which is skied in northern Italy, are the most prestigious classic races where everyone wants to succeed.

“It was good that success came to that place.”

The victory in the competition was decided by a three-man detachment group, and Luusua finished second in the next larger group.

The race was exceptionally hard and the route record was broken.

“As long as you’re not on the ball, you have to play around and do things better. In a small stable, it’s hard to have a smell, whether the hat lasts or not. But I was prosperous from start to finish. There is such a rule of thumb that there is no perfect long-distance performance because something always happens and happens. But it was almost perfect. ”

“ “Freezing toes ruined the early part of the season.”

Ari Luusua was third in the 2019 Ski Classics marathon Czech competition in Jizerska. Pictured are Norway’s Tord Asle Gjerdalen (left), Andreas Nygaard and Ari Luusua.­

A few over the past year, Luusua has invested and focused on long-distance competitions.

It has meant grueling push-ups also in the summer, as top men only pump push-ups on skis that don’t have grip.

For example, in the second year, during the summer and early autumn, Luusu was pumped on roller skis and using only push-pull technology for about 4,400 kilometers, more than three times the distance corresponding from the most direct distance from Finland to Hanko to Nuorgam (1,400 km).

Last summer, the numbers were reportedly in at least the same category.

In his second season, Luusua climbed to the podium for the first time in the Ski Classics competition when he finished third in the 50-kilometer Jizerska Padesatka in the Czech Republic.

That’s when Luusua became the first Finn to reach the podium in the era of the name Ski Classics.

“I have certainly evolved in this long-distance cross-country skiing.”

This season has been broken, however, as Luusu also badly froze his toe in the opening race at La Diagonela, which caused a stir in the harsh frost and the frosts it caused.

“It felt good there, but the freezing of the toes ruined the early part of the season. I had to ski a bit halfway after that. ”

Luusua finished tenth in the high-skiing race in Switzerland, and the same place came a week later in the Toblach – Cortina race in northern Italy, where he took off with big boos borrowed from a teammate despite the bad blisters on his toes.

“My baseline has risen and I got back to a good level. I skipped Jizerska in mid-February and, frankly, put everything at risk into Vasaloppet. It bore fruit. Someone even thought I was doing that kind of idiot workout. ”

Luusua felt that his condition had waned since the beginning of the season due to frostbite.

“Mentally and physically, there was a little low pressure. I had to dare to make game moves and start training again. ”

“ “Yes, many people there must have rubbed their eyes to see what a hero this is.”

In February Luusua made a tough game move after reading “all the world” stuff on social media about how people had skied the streets of cities.

He developed his own version of this and skied a 120-kilometer journey from Rovaniemi to Simo, “to his mother in the village”.

“Rovaniemi had really cold and bad weather then. The snow was up to the armpits, but the weather was really wet. I put on an old kite and skied one jog along the road. Then I thought I’d beat this job, so to speak, and ski 120 miles down the road. It was also a breath of life for me towards the end of the season. ”

Simoon Luusua was skied on the road east of the Kemijoki River, while Nelostie runs on the west side. The rest of the journey then went down a smaller road. The last hour and a half went in the dark, without a headlamp. The equipment, however, included reflectors.

“Yes, many people there must have rubbed their eyes to see what a hero this is. The final part of the head could tunteakin when I’m coming from there. “

“ “We’re involved, and the condition is still good.”

On the way it took about eight hours, and all the way Luusu was knocked out of the draw.

“The weather was lousy in places, quite good in places. It was quite an adventure. ”

There was also sand here and there on the roadside. Luusu set off on a pair of skis that were already in poor condition, and now it was scratched unusable.

“I thought in advance that this is the last trip for that pair of skis.”

After about 80 kilometers of skiing, Luusu, his unmarried spouse, got out of work after getting a car for service and brought refueling.

“It was a bit of a weak moment and the road was in poor condition. As I eat, I wonder if I will continue the journey. Then I thought that if I have hitherto come, so I did not give up. “

This “rapture of the madman,” as Luusu himself described, goes into the same series as when he skied in Rovaniemi in April last year with the theme “From dark to dark”. The distance on the hometown trails was 275 kilometers, and it took 17 hours.

From skiing Simoon started Luusua’s three-week “really hard wrinkling” which raised the tone to its peak in Vasaloppet.

Ari Luusua (right) aired Årefjällsloppet on the podium with winner Andreas Nygaard and runner-up Stian Hoellgaard.­

And he hasn’t gone any fun since then. On the second weekend in Vålådalen, Sweden, 54-kilometer races were skied on consecutive days as a result of cancellations and transfers caused by the pandemic.

In them, Luusua reached the 16th and 6th place.

Yesterday Saturday, Luusua ended the season’s career with another long-distance podium finish. With top performance came third in the 100-kilometer Årefjällsloppet

“Yes, you can say that the condition has been maintained. We are involved and the condition is still good. ”

In the overall competition of the season, Luusua rose to eighth.

Picking

Ari Luusu calls her an idol Kimi Räikkönen, which he has only begun to follow in the later stages of his career.

“I have begun the wider track of all species, but I have a bad fanittamaan. The fanatism focuses on certain things. ”

Luusu says that he is appealed by Räikkönen’s Finnishness and “in a way junttius”.

“He’s an extremely original and edgy dude. Kimi fascinates as a type and person. He is such a character. I don’t know if he’s an athlete or a character or both. Then know which one to fan here. ”

Ari Luusua was the first Finn to rise to the podium in the Ski Classics series after being third in the Czech race in Jizerska in 2019.­

Ari Luusua got acquainted with the race tracks in Val di Fiemme, Italy on the afternoon of the Tour de Skin cross-country skiing cup on January 5, 2018.­