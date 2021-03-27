Skiing Ari Luusua rose to the podium for the second time in his career in the Long Distance Ski Classics

Rovaniemi resident Ari Luusua on Saturday saw the best ranking of his career in the long-distance skiing Visma Ski Classics series.

Luusua placed third in the longest and last race of the season, the 100-kilometer-long Årefjällsloppet in Sweden.

After an exciting final stage and a church fight, the Norwegian won the race on the rugged mountain terrain. Andreas Nygaard, to whom Luusua lost 5.6 seconds.

Luusu had only reached the podium once in the Ski Classics competitions. It happened in the second season in Jizerska Padesatka in the Czech Republic.

Luusuan the most valuable achievement of this season was Fifth place in the prestigious classic race of the sport, also in the 90-kilometer Vasaloppet skied in Sweden.

In the overall competition of the season, Luusua rose to eighth.

In the Ski Classics series, like road cycling, supranational teams compete, not national teams.

Luusu is represented by the Czech Vltava Fund Ski Team.

Vålådalen, Sweden:

Long-distance skiing Ski Classics series 8/8 competition, Årefjällsloppet, 100 km (p):

Men: 1) Andreas Nygaard Norway 5.04.48.2, 2) Stian Hoelgaard Norway 2.8 seconds behind, 3) Ari Luusua Finland –5.6, 4) Öyvind Moen Fjeld Norway –10.0, 5) Emil Persson Sweden –10.6, 6) Torleif Syrstad Norway –13.5, … 31) Viktor Mäenpää Finland –18.18.9.

Women: 1) Lina Korsgren Sweden 5.50.10.1, 2) Emilie Fleten Norway –3.6, 3) Thea Krokan Murud Norway –19.8, 4) Ida Dahl Sweden –1.02.9, 5) Roxane Lacroix France – 5.13.5, 6) Britta Johansson Norgren Sweden –7.01.5, … 12) Heli Heiskanen Finland –12.21.5.