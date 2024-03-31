Skiing | Antti Tuisku, who is aiming for the World Championship, participated in the skiing race – the gap to the top was huge

Next year A former pop artist aiming for SC skiing Antti tuisku participated in the skiing competition organized in Muurola on Sunday.

Tuisku, 40, representing his own AT Ski Team in the 20-kilometer freestyle skiing competition, was second among the men who participated in the over 40-year-old category. Get rid of Alatornio Pirkko Janne to Kotaniemi came in 2 minutes and 43.6 seconds. There were no other participants in the class.

For the winner of the men's general category Kalle Häkkinen The gust disappeared after about seven and a half minutes.

Tuisku announced at the beginning of February that they intend to participate in the 2025 SC Skiing in the freestyle competition.

– This is becoming the biggest physical and mental test of my life, Tuisku, who is known as a keen sports enthusiast, said at the time.

Later, he said on Instagram that the most important thing in the skiing project is not the placing in the games, but the journey itself and seeing where he can reach with a year of goal-oriented training.

A whiff is coached by the former head coach of the national skiing team Reijo Jylhä.