Cortina d’Ampezzo – Another success for Sofia Goggia in the World Cup. The blue won in the free descent of Cortina d’Ampezzowhich recovers the one canceled last week in St. Anton.

For the Bergamo native it is the 21st career victory in the World Cup, where she equals Federica Brignone as the most successful Italian in history.

La Goggia finished his descent in 1:33.47, behind him the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec and the German Kira Weidle. Off the podium Mikaela Shiffrin, fourth, while Elena Curtoni finished in eighth position.