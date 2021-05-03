Skiing Anna Dyvik leaves the Swedish national ski team – trains independently for the Olympics

“I think now is the right time to try something new,” Dyvik said.

26-year-old Anna Dyvik fights for his place at the Beijing Olympics outside the training teams of the Swedish national ski team.

“I’ve been a member of the national team for many years, and I think now is the right time to try something new,” Dyvik reveal Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Dyvik said he was considering leaving the national team as early as last season, when Physiotherapists did not tour with the national team in camps and competitions due to cuts made due to the coronavirus.

“The decision has matured over the years. I’m starting to be pretty sure of what I believe in coaching and what I think is important, ”he said.

“I feel like I’ve found good conditions outside the national team. I have many good people around me here in Falun and I want to give them time. ”

Dyvik told Aftonbladet that his decision was big and difficult. He said he weighed the pros and cons before deciding.

“We’ve talked about this with the national team management. They have said the decision will not affect the choices, ”Dyvik said, referring to the upcoming World Cups and Olympics.

He is preparing for the Olympic winter Viktor Thornin under the guidance of. Next week, Thorn, who turns 25, announced the end of his own skiing career in April.

Dyvik, who has competed in the World Cup since 2016, has participated in the 2017 World Championships in Lahti and next winter’s Olympics in Pyeongchang.