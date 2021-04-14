Skiing Andrus Veerpalu was found guilty of a doping scandal uncovered at the Seefeld World Championships in Skiing

The International Ski Federation announced on Wednesday that the ban on successful skiers of previous years will end in March 2023.

In recent years Estonian top skier Andrus Veerpalu has been found guilty of a doping scandal that came to light at the 2019 World Ski Championships in Seefeld.

On 17 March, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Veerpalu was involved in the so-called Aderlass operation, an operation in a vein stroke.

Veerpalu did not appeal the CAS decision, so it is now enforceable. The FIS announced the matter on Wednesday, April 14, exactly four weeks after the decision.

Veerpalu won two world championships and two Olympic golds in his career. Since his skiing career, the man has worked as a background influencer in the sport.

Veerpalu, who was banned from operating on March 17, 2023, was part of the Estonian Haanja team as its second coach.

The team another coach Mati Alaveer as well as skiers Andreas Veerpalu, Karel Tammjärv, Algo Kärp and Alexei Poltoranin have already received their sentences.

The skiers of the privately funded Haanja team are Estonians, with the exception of the Kazakh Poltoranin. Andreas Veerpalu is the son of Andrus Veerpalu.

The Austrians were also caught in the operation Max Hauke and Dominik Baldaus. The investigation was initiated by their compatriots Johannes Dürr, who suffered from blood doping at the Sochi Olympics.

In an interview during the Seefeld World Championships in Skiing, Dürr said he had received blood doping in Germany.

Dürr’s comments eventually led the police to conduct a doping raid in the middle of the World Cup. At the same time, police also arrested a German doctor involved in doping Mark Schmidtin.

Coaches Alaveer and Veerpalu, as well as skiers Veerpalu, Tammjärv, Kärp, Poltoranin, Hauke ​​and Baldaus, received four-year competition bans at the end of 2019.

When Andrus Veerpalu will be released in March 2023 with the decision announced on Wednesday, just over four years have passed since the World Cup-Seefeld.