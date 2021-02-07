Skiing Amputation still possible – Skier Kati Roivas chilled her toes in the competition, only e-mail apologies from the organizers

Kati Roivas is still waiting for information about the fate of her big toe on her right foot. Mira Tuovinen, a doctor from the cross-country team, says that the frost causes many kinds of problems: “If the periphery of the body freezes badly, then the risk of amputation is real.”

Three weeks after a fatal ski race for the skier Kati Roivas is increasingly uncertain about the future. Roivas chilled his toes and fingers at the La Diagonela long-distance skiing race in Switzerland.

The fingers token after the race, but the fate of the toes is still open. A blackened big toe on the right foot can still be threatened with amputation.

Roivas was in the hospital for a week after the race, now he is with his male friend in France.

“There will be a doctor’s visit again tomorrow, maybe then I will get more information,” Roivas says.

It is the responsibility of the competition organizer to comply with the frost limits. According to some data, the frost would have been as high as 28 degrees.

“The organizers of the competition reported completely different frost readings than they actually were. It was cold then, but it is quite common for fingers and toes to twitch, I did not distinguish frostbite from the normal feeling of cold. ”

Even in Alaska Roivas, who has lived there, is used to skiing in hard frost readings and there have been no problems before. In a race, adrenaline and a competitive drive take the athlete forward and slow-moving frostbite is noticed right away. Roivas went to the emergency room right after the race because his fingers were quite purple.

It was only at the property that he noticed that his toes were symptomatic.

“I went to the shower and my toes started to swell and went purple.”

The toes will be sensitive to the cold for a long time, probably always. At the moment, Roivas is barely able to walk, but dreams of getting to the track later in the spring.

“I can’t say when I get to ski training let alone the starting line. The doctors’ initial assessment was that it would take a month and a half before I could put my shoes on. ”

Roivas represents the French Team Decathlon Expérience. He skied in the stable ranks as early as last winter in two races, this winter was supposed to be the first full winter.

“After all, this is a pretty extreme case, you would never know that this is going to happen. I received an apology message from the competition organizers by e-mail, that’s all. ”

Kati Roivas was ranked 16th in the women’s competition as the best Finn. The competition was held on 16 January.­

Finland ski country team doctor Mira Tuovinen says frost limits are made for the safety of competitors. Still, there is little research data on the effects of frost on competitors ’health.

“We have a frost limit of practically 20 degrees, but the frost tolerance is very individual. There are many skiers who no longer compete in 15-degree frosts, ”says Tuovinen.

In skiing, frost particularly affects the lungs. Dry frost air strains the airways and thus slows recovery from races and can also predispose to infections. Stress asthma symptoms are also more common the more there is frost.

“The body has to moisturize the dry air entering the lungs, which dries the mucous membranes and can cause symptoms.”

Toes and finger frostbite is particularly affected by exposure time. In La Diagonela, the journey and thus the time were long and the injuries serious. Frostbite still has time to come even on shorter cross-country trips.

“Yes, here you can freeze your fingers and toes and the memory is sensitive. Once they have frozen, they are even more susceptible to frostbite. ”

In the cross-country team, Tuovinen has not dealt with cases of amputation caused by frostbite, but in skating competitions, cases have been encountered.

“Marathon Skating in’ve seen the worst of the injuries, there has been amputated toes. But even then, the use of common sense is allowed, it does not make sense to skate in the frost for 100 kilometers with leather skates with only a thin sock inside. ”

From the frost can be protected while skiing with ski gloves and overcoats. Faces may be taped against the latter. In biathlon, fingers in particular are sensitive because gloves cannot be used when shooting. The most important way to protect yourself is to know your own limits.

“If the periphery of the body freezes badly, then the risk of amputation is real. You need to have proper protective gear and feel your own body. Especially on the hobby side, it is not worth going on very long charging trips right away. ”