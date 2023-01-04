Skiing | Already Krista Pärmäkoski’s second great move at the Tour de Ski

Krista Pärmäkoski finished second in the 20 km pursuit race in Oberstdorf.

Krista Pärmäkoski had a wild blow in the fourth race of the Tour de Ski in Oberstdorf on Wednesday.

Pärmäkoski, who started second in the 20-kilometer pursuit race on free skiing, broke up the leading group with his hard pace already halfway and knocked the Norwegians off the ride.

For the rest of the distance, he skied alone against Sweden, who won the ten kilometer race on Tuesday Frida Karlsson with.

Karlsson was also stronger in the 20 km race. He left Pärmäkoski on the last long climb and took the win.

Pärmäkoski eventually lost to Karlsson by 14.1 seconds.

Pärmäkoski’s and Karlsson’s pace was tough in the final kilometers. Norway finished third in the competition Tiril Udnes Weng lost to Karlsson by almost a minute and a half.

Anne Kjersti Kalvå was fourth after losing the final fight to Weng. Kerttu Niskanen yyti and was 15th in the final results.

Pärmäkoski is fourth in the Tour de Ski overall and Niskanen is fifth.