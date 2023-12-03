Skiing | Already 31 years ago, Marjut Rolig became the last link in the gold chain, but she didn’t want that

When Marjut Rolig (née Lukkarinen) skied as an Olympic champion in Albertville in 1992, she had enough predecessors. Instead, there were no followers. After Rolig, no Finnish woman has won gold at the Winter Olympics. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Marjut Lukkarinen got on skis for the first time at the age of three. When she was young, Marjut was good at pretty much every sport she tried. For example, in athletics. At the age of 14, he jumped five meters and ran 800 meters with a time of 2:18.86.

However, skiing won. Reijo Lukkarinen had practiced competitive skiing at the district level, and at the age of 12, Marjut asked her father to make a training program for her.

“I guess there was some number of kilometers mentioned in it. In addition, the first program included a little jogging and other exercise,” Reijo Lukkarinen recalled to Helsingin Sanomat in 1992.

The cooperation between father and daughter slowly bore fruit. Marjut was not a super promise. In the youth series, he won two SM bronze medals.

When Lukkarinen turned 24, he was a good national level skier. However, he had not yet achieved SM medals and adult competition representation.

Nursing studies had previously ensured that Lukkarinen could not fully invest in skiing. However, father and daughter had a plan. When the studies were done, Marjut would focus fully on skiing. The goals were tough.

“We believed that I would have had the best shot of my career in Lillehammer 1994,” Marjut Rolig says now.

However, the opposite happened. Lukkarinen was already on a golden streak two years earlier in Albertville.

When his studies had been taken care of, Lukkarinen, who fully invested in skiing, rose from the domestic top to the top of the world in two years.

The first clear signs of this came in January 1991. Lukkarinen did not only win his first SM medal at that time – he won four Finnish championships out of the five available.

Only the five-kilometer race skied in the traditional style remained unwinnable, where Marja-Liisa Kirvesniemi was 18 seconds faster than Lukkari.

At the World Ski Championships in Val di Fiemme in February, Lukkarinen finished sixth on that distance, ninth in the pursuit and ninth in the 15 km race.

However, there was better to come. In January 1992, Lukkarinen reached the podium for the first time in the World Cup competition, when he finished second in the 15 km race.

15 kilometers was also Lukkarinen’s main distance at the Albertville Olympics in February. He described five kilometers as too short and 30 kilometers as too long.

“I prefer to ski 10 and 15 kilometers,” Lukkarinen told Helsingin Sanomat in Albertville.

Now Rolig says that he went to the first Olympics of his career with a good mood and with strong goals.

“I had been in good shape throughout the beginning of the season. Everything had gone extremely well. I went to the Games with a medal in mind.”

Marjut Lukkarinen opened her medal account in Albertville with 15 km silver.

Locker succeeded excellently in his opening trip with 15 kilometers. He made a wise and calm skiing, from which “all fussing” had been removed, as he himself expressed it.

The race routes were at an altitude of almost 1.8 kilometers, so speed distribution was key. With Lukkari, it was successful. He was able to pick up the pace towards the end. For the one who skied to an overwhelming victory Lyubov to Yegorov Lukkarinen couldn’t do anything, but turned Kirvesniemi in the second battle with his strong finish, Jelena Välbe and Stefania Belmondo welcome.

A silver medal was hung around Lukkarinen’s neck. He said at the time that he was really satisfied that the medal came exactly on his mental journey, which he had aimed for.

In retrospect, Rolig can see that the medal won in the opening race had a great mental impact.

“The goal was actually fulfilled already on the first trip. When it was a few days later, I was able to prepare for it with a really relaxed mind.

“ The thin air made finding a suitable starting speed and speed distribution even more important and challenging than usual.

In Albertville, skiing was high. Pictured is Marjut Lukkarinen in training at Les Saisiens ski stadium.

Five kilometer races are not skied much anymore. However, let’s let the Olympic champion tell you what the half-hour long wrinkle is all about.

“Vitonen is a short trip, but not so short that you can start the trip to the fullest. You have to be calm in the beginning, and especially so in Albertville.”

“The thin air made finding a suitable starting speed and speed distribution even more important and challenging than usual,” Rolig continues and says right after that he benefited from the conditions.

“I’m small and I’ve always had good oxygen uptake. In that sense, it was really good that the games were at a high level.”

And that’s not all. During Vitonen’s race, the weather was heavy. Wind and sleet were enough.

“The situation was really tough, especially in terms of maintenance. It was really difficult to get the skis to work. The service did a good job, but yes, those skis were tested to the very end.”

In addition to the ski selection, the lubrication was also successful.

“In skiing, the equipment side must always be in order, both in terms of ski selection and lubrication. They have to hit the button in order to be able to perform at your best.”

The conditions in Albertville suit Marjut Rolig.

Rolig also says that the demanding route favored him.

“There were long climbs. They fit me perfectly too. There were a few long climbs, and after them it was down to the stadium one kilometer before the finish line. From there we started going up the slope. I don’t remember how much of a height difference there was, but it was a really tough track.”

Some of the competitors did not show the required respect to the route. For example, the 1984 Olympic champion Marja-Liisa Kirvesniemi started her parade trip too fast. Kirvesniemi claimed all the top times until the halfway mark, but then a wall hit.

“If you start too hard, your body won’t have time to recover. Especially high up,” says Rolig.

After Kirvesniemi collapsed, the win was a deal of four. Lukkarinen, Jegorova, Välbe and Belmondo had a close second fight for the Olympic gold. The quartet was in the splits all the way within a few seconds.

Lukkarinen was not in the lead, but remained within striking distance the whole time. In the last round, Lukkarinen heard that he was catching up with Jegorova, who was leading the race all the time. However, the comparison was difficult, as Jegorova had set off one minute after Lukkarinen.

“I didn’t really know about Jegorova because he left after me. However, I knew it was tight. And the breakup didn’t happen until the very end,” says Rolig.

“ “In the end, I had to whip him from the side to the thigh with a stick to get past.”

For the most critical moment was a kilometer before the finish line. Lukkarinen was four seconds behind Jegorova. It was time to put on a new gear, but there was a retarder ahead. In the last ascent, Lukkarinen caught Czechoslovakia, who started ahead of him Katerina Neumannova Closed.

“I asked at least six or seven times for the track and I shook the heels a bit, but he didn’t give way. In the end, I had to whip him from the side to the thigh with a stick so that I could pass. Fortunately, it didn’t take too much time,” he told Helsingin Sanomat after the race.

Despite Neumannova, Lukkarinen managed to squeeze the climb much faster than Jegorova and was better even at the very end of the route.

At the finish, Lukkarinen stopped the clock at 14:13.8. After that, there was still an agonizing minute of waiting ahead. Yegorova gave everything she had to give, but Omega was merciless: 14:14,7.

Marjut Lukkarinen was an Olympic champion, which surprised even him. Yegorova had been one minute and ten seconds ahead of him in the 15 km race. Now this was 0.9 seconds behind him.

“I couldn’t believe that such a difference turned like that in a few days,” says Rolig.

“It felt incredible. For a while I wondered if this is what winning feels like.”

The plan made with my father was fulfilled two years ahead of schedule. In the summer of 1992, Lukkarinen got yet another gold, when she married the manager of the Finnish maintenance group Petri Rolig’s with.

Vitonen’s medalists Ljubov Jegorova (left), Marjut Lukkarinen and Jelena Välbe scattered their flower bouquets in the pouring rain.

With Albertville’s victory, everything fell into place: the result was Olympic gold.

Next in the winter, Rolig skied bronze at the World Championships in Falun with 15 kilometers, which was clearly his main distance. With the exception of Albertville, Rolig achieved all of his race medals and World Cup podiums at 15 kilometers.

At five kilometers, he never even won the SM gold.

Rolig’s career continued to Lillehammer, where 15 kilometers were skied in free skiing. Rolig’s best finish came in the final distance of 30 kilometers, where he was eighth.

In Falun 1993, Rolig skied in the wake of Jelena Välbe and Marja-Liisa Kirvesniemi and won the World Championship bronze.

A couple of months after Lillehammer, he announced that he was ending his skiing career.

“For some reason, the transition to normal life had begun to fascinate. I had already thought when I was younger that I wasn’t going to ski when I was old. I was fanatical about sports, but there was more to life.”

Quitting was the sum of many things. The media frenzy brought by the Olympic victory also weighed a little on the balance cup.

“I have never been a publicity-seeking person. Too much publicity was not my thing. It wasn’t natural to me. That wasn’t the reason for stopping, but at least it didn’t advocate continuing.”

After his skiing career, Rolig trained as a zone therapist. However, he has not left sports. He served as a board member of the Finnish Olympic Committee for years and for a while as a commentator on Eurosport.

Rolig still follows skiing. He also has a role in Finnish sports that he would not have thought he would carry more than 30 years after his victory.

“ “Every time there are Olympics, I wait for a successor. There have been good skiers, but at that moment it just hasn’t hit.”

Kerttu Niskanen (left) and Krista Pärmäkoski have both been close to Olympic gold. In the traditional ten of Beijing, the two took the duller medals, with Niskanen falling just 0.4 seconds short of the gold.

At the time of her victory, she became a new link in the golden chain of Finnish female skiers. Marjo Matikainen had won five kilometers in Calgary and Marja-Liisa Kirvesniemi in Sarajevo. Helena Takalo had celebrated on the same trip in Innsbruck in 1976.

There were many predecessors, but the chain ended with Rolig. And it’s not just about one trip that has already been removed from the Olympic program, or even the whole of cross-country skiing. After Rolig, no Finnish woman has won gold at the Winter Olympics. He, in turn, has hoped for a winner especially among skiers: Aino-Kaisa from Saari, Krista from Pärmäkoski and Kerttu from Niskas.

“Every time there are Olympics, I wait for a successor. There have been good skiers, but at that moment it just hasn’t hit. But while waiting for that. I would be happy to pass the sign on to someone else.”