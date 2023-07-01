Skiing | Almost the entire Swedish national team skipped the roller skiing competitions – SVT criticizes, the status of the sport is in danger

Only one national team skier competed in Umeå. The status of roller skiing as part of the WC week came up again in the discussion.

Swedish The public broadcasting company SVT is upset about the absence of the national team’s star skiers from the Swedish roller skiing championships, Swedish newspaper Expressen said on Saturday.

World stars like Frida Karlsson, Jonna Sundling, Ebba Andersson, Linn Svahn, William Poromaa and Emma Ribom missed the ski race in Umeå.

The ceiling was so huge that Marcus Grate was the only skier from the A national team who participated in the competition. All eight women and six other men were gone.

“We expected the best to be there. This is very sad”, who works as SVT’s project manager during the SM week Ulf Nilsson told Expressen.

SM-vekkan has been a multi-sport event organized since 2009, where the Swedish championships are contested. Roller skiing is also part of the SM week in the summer.

Roller skiing has not been of interest to national team skiers before, so the status of the sport at the WC week has already been put on the back burner. The matter will end up in discussions again.

“That can certainly happen,” Nilsson predicts.

“We have to get some kind of guarantee that the best are involved.”

SVT originally wanted a roller skiing competition in the center of Umeå. However, the company was told that the more forested terrains on the roller skiing track would attract more stars.

So SVT built the transmission a few kilometers away from the center – and the stars still shone in their absence.

“If we want roller skiing to grow in Sweden, we have to compete here and not go to Norway,” Grate, who competes in the colors of IFK Umeå, told Expressen.

Picture of the 2021 World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf.

Men’s Grate, who finished fourth in the 15-kilometer race, considered the absence of his national teammates a bad thing. The winner of the competition told the Swedish newspaper the same Eric Rosjö.

“It’s a bad thing that there aren’t more [maajoukkuehiihtäjä] be involved. Organizing such a weekend should be successful.”

The women’s race saw a real giant surprise, when super talent Lisa Eriksson20, left 15 kilometers behind in the race Linn Sömskarin with a difference of a good ten seconds.

Sömskar has dominated Swedish roller skiing for almost a decade. He had not lost the Swedish magazine Aftonbladet including no Swedish championship after 2015.

At that time, Sömskar relented Charlotta Kalla.

SM week among the missing national team stars, Karlsson, Svahn and Dahlqvist were at the camp in Italy’s Lavazè instead of Umeå. Expressen said on Friday.

“I know what it looks like,” Karlsson said.

The trio will train in the boot country for three weeks, the last of which together with the German national team. The head coach of Germany is Karlsson’s personal coach Per Nilsson.

The manager of the Swedish national team Lars Öberg told Expressen that he understands SVT’s disappointment, but downplays the criticism directed at the star skiers.

“Pointing fingers and forcing skiers here or there belong to a bygone era,” he said.

Finland the counterpart to the SM week is the competitive SM week starting in 2016, which will next be held in early August in Lahti.

In the Finnish version, the medals are solved 24 in the sport. Roller skiing is not on the program of the four-day event.