Skiing Alexander Ståhlberg’s bronze crowned the Finnish World Championship contract: “I knew my condition was good and I showed it here too”

The 18-year-old Vöyriber skied his third medal in the race on Sunday.

Four distance and four medals. The perfect World Championship week for the men’s under-20 ski country team got a bronze climax in Vuokatti on Sunday when Alexander Ståhlberg skied his third medal at the Games.

Stålhlberg skied at the top spots throughout the 30-kilometer traditional ski race. Russian Alexander Ivshin escaped from him in the final round and Germany Jan-Friedrich Dörks at the end.

“It was a really tough competition. I tried to be pretty up all the way and it was a good tactic, but this last race was very challenging for me, ”the 18-year-old Voyeur said.

“Bronze medal came in and I welcome it. I wouldn’t have believed in three medals when I came here, but I knew I was in good shape and showed it here as well. ”

Ståhlberg skied on Friday in the silver free ten and on Saturday in the post. The previous man under the age of 20 to reach the three World Cup medals is Perttu Hyvärinen exactly a decade ago.

In 2011, Hyvärinen won two personal bronzes and a message silver. Hyvärisen, Sami Lähdemäki, Iivo Niskasen and Antti Ojansivun the ski message medal was also the previous message medal for the age group before Saturday.

“It’s a pretty long trip to Iivo, but it’s good that there was success,” Ståhlberg said.

Alexander Ståhlberg skied at or near the top throughout Sunday’s 30-kilometer joint start race.­

Ståhlbergin in addition, he won a personal medal in Vuokatti Niilo Moilanenwho won the sprint world championship.

“Insane races. Four medals, nine different athletes in the top ten and a lot of places in the 15-20 forks. The look of the team was really good during the Games, ”the national team coach Juho Halonen said.

“We got off to a great start and thereby maintained confidence in what we have done. It fed all the time that we were able to perform at an excellent level throughout the week. ”

The Finnish message team included Moilanen in Vuokatti, Niko Anttola, Eemil Helander and Ståhlberg.

Anttola, who still fits into the series of 18-year-olds and grew to adulthood on Saturday, gave a hard test of his potential by skiing eighth in the race. On Sunday he was 20th.

Bronze skier Alexander Ståhlberg left everything on the piste.­

Four The World Championship medal race week gives a pretty good picture of the current state of young Finnish skiers. If the medal balance had remained at zero with exactly the same performance, the speeches would have been different.

“The Youth World Cup is once a year, and this is instrumental sports. I would like the state of skiing to be assessed other than according to the success of one week, but it is good to continue with this, ”Halonen said.

However, Halonen, who does her day job at the Vuokatti – Ruka Sports Academy, said that the direction was right. The direction of their training was last specified by the Finns last spring.

“For a few years, coaching has been centralized in a few sports academies, and successes have emerged from their environment in these series. The direction is good. Probably 80 percent of the athletes on our team live and train here in Vuokatti. ”

Vilma Ryytty skied her best World Championship ranking in the sprint, where she was Fifth.­

One of them is Vilma Ryytty, who achieved the highest ranking of women under the age of 20 on the World Championships by skiing fifth in the sprint. A 19-year-old from Iisalmi is studying at Sotkamo Sports High School.

“The big success in the sprint was the brightest performance of the week and the best day anyway,” said Ryytty, who skied 25th in Sunday’s 15-kilometer joint start race.

He estimates that staying at the top of the world gives “quite insanely” faith in the future and in doing one’s own.

“The debate over the World Cup is a big deal. When I get everything forward holistically, the top of the world approaches. We’re not a team very far from that either, ”Ryytty said, referring to the fifth place in the message.

Ida Haapala, originally from Klaukkala in Nurmijärvi, was 22nd on Sunday. Haapala’s best personal World Championship standings came on Friday from the free vitos, where he skied ninth.­

Nurmijärvi A native of Klaukkala Ida Haapala, 19, finished 22nd on Sunday. The race was won by Norway, who had already escaped at the beginning Margrethe Bergane.

“I was already a little tired and the beginning was quite difficult, but towards the end it was just fine,” Haapala assessed his performance.

He was ninth in the cross-country free vitos race on Friday and was also part of Saturday’s message team.

“There is still a long way to go to reach the top of the world, but it seems that when you can only train well and there will be no adversity, it will not be achieved at some point,” Haapala, representing the Espoo Ski Association, believed.

Coach Halonen felt that the success of the Finnish competition would serve not only all the athletes who had participated in the competition, but also those young people who are serious about the sport and are ready to do more and more high-quality work for success.

“While the boys took the opportunity of those medals, I’m really happy with the way we were able to raise the level of the girls during the period. Vilma was the Fifth, Siiri [Kaijansinkko] seventh and Ida ninth. ”

The older age group of the Games, i.e. those under 23, no longer skied on Sunday. The age group is different from 20-year-olds anyway, as the best focus on adult value competitions and are out of youth competitions.

In Vuokatti, the best performances of under-23s were seen in the sprint when Lauri Mannila was fourth and Jasmin Kähärä eighth.