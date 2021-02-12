Skiing Alexander Ståhlberg, 18, skied without an investment goal for the World Championship silver: “I wanted to ski as hard as I can”

NikoAnttola and Ida Haapala completed a good Finnish day for those under 20 years of age.

Sotkamo

Iloa, joy and a touch of disbelief.

In it, the top moods of the Finnish ski team from the finish line of the young World Championships in Vuokatti, where the athletes and their background teams excited the arrival of the last skiers to the finish line.

Consideration focused Alexander Ståhlberg had just skied the race of his life and achieved World Championship silver.

The 18-year-old Vyrian Wonder Boy took a superior lead in the ten-kilometer freestyle race for men under the age of 20, and one after another.

Ståhlberg’s gaze moved between the video board, the goal area, and the live monitoring shown to him on his mobile phone. The young man looked calm, but inside the miller.

“It’s quite exciting, but let’s see how it goes. I was told that I would at least get silver, ”Ståhlberg said after changing his warm clothes.

In the process at the moment, the color of his medal was also confirmed. Norwegian Martin Kirkeberg Mørk when he came to the finish line, he hit the Finnish era and became the world champion. While Ståhlberg followed the final with a mask on his face, his look saw the medal taste sweet.

“If I’m honest, so I did not have the objective of the competition. I wanted to ski as hard as I could and see what it was enough for. That time was enough for the result to hard, and I’m really happy with this, “he said.

Mørk eventually defeated Ståhlberg by 14.9 seconds. Canadian bronze medalist Olivier Leveille lost to Ståhlberg by just over 13 seconds.

The World Championship silver medalist is studying for the third year at Vöyri Ski High School. His goal is to get a white hat in four years and then focus on skiing.

“I want to be a skier when I get old,” he said.

Vuokatti and Lahti received the World Cup from Zakopane, Poland, due to a coronavirus pandemic. The skiers live a bubble life in Vuokatti, where Korona does not bully, but the frost bites. The start of the race has had to be postponed to a later time or even to different days due to too much frost.

“I’ve had symptoms of asthma and cold air has been difficult, but today it did not feel so bad.”

The main trip of Ståhlberg, who plays football in his spare time, at the World Championships is a 30-kilometer traditional cross-country skiing competition on Sunday.

“It’s been a better way to ski. Free has been a little weaker, but it went really well today. And surely the traditional runs well on Sundays as well, ”he anticipated and added that he was surprised specifically by his weaker skiing from the biased medal.

“It was a big surprise, but the condition is good and the skis were really good. That’s why silver came. ”

Medal was already the second of the Games for Finnish men under the age of 20. Niilo Moilanen postponed Wednesday as the world champion in sprinting in traditional skiing.

“Niilo was quite superior and it is good to continue with this, because we have a really good group of messages,” said Ståhlberg, who was born in 2002.

A Tornio student studying at Sotkamo Sports High School Niko Anttola completed a good Finnish day by finishing eighth.

Born in 2003, Anttola lost to Master Mørk less than a minute and was half a minute behind the medal.

“It went just fine and felt pretty good,” he said.

Anttola won the Finnish Skiers’ World Championships inspected in Vuokatti, but he did not set a result goal for the Games.

“It’s pretty hard to say what pace these others are skiing here. I’ve got to practice a lot of these race tracks, and does not always mention the fact caught, “he said.

“And not that [kisapaikka] it was such a big goal when I was still skiing in the 18-year-old series, but it’s great to get involved. The ski selection was successful. The weather may have been a little unnecessarily cold, but it’s the same for everyone. ”

Anttola has been involved in top sports throughout his life. His father Marko Anttola is a former skier who has worked up Mika Myllylän as a ski guardian.

“It simply came to our notice then [hiihto] has been involved for a very long time, ”Anttola acknowledged.

20 years old The best Finn in the women ‘s five – kilometer freestyle competition was Ida Haapala. Haapala, 19, from Nurmijärvi’s Klaukkala, was ranked ninth.

“I got just such a steady bet. It was pretty hard and quite hard frost, it was a pretty awkward feeling, but it was a pretty good race, ”said Haapala, representing the Espoo Ski Club.

“Not that [pakkanen] I have a terrible impact. More so that the muscles are a little cold. ”

Haapala lost to the Russian who won the race Veronika Stepanova 47.1 seconds. Russia celebrated a double victory in Vuokatti, for Yevgeny Krupitskaya took silver behind his country. Norwegian Margrethe Bergane was third twenty seconds faster than Haapala.

On Saturday, a sports high school student from the North Hague Co-educational School will ski in the post and on Sunday in the joint start race. Free is a better way of skiing for Haapala, but is a longer trip better suited to his characteristics?

“Hard to say. It will be seen soon when you ski, ”he replied.

Haapala and other athletes have attended two corona tests in Vuokatti. The first was on arrival at the race venue, the second two days before the start.

“A couple of days before the race, all athletes will be tested. The bubble has gone just fine, but the hotel is starting to get a little boring. On the other hand, when there are friends and other activities during the day, the week has gone pretty fast. ”