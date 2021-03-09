Skiing Alexander Bolshunov’s coach continues the post-World Cup skiing laundry with tough statements: “I have questions and doubts”

In an interview with a Russian newspaper, Yuri Brodavko says that he appreciates Johannes Høsflot through Klæbo, but he also aroused doubts in him.

Russian cross country team coach Yuri Borodavko hints at the Norwegians and especially Johannes Høsflot Klæbon Russian media Championatille.

The men’s 50-kilometer World Championships in skiing has caused a lot of aftercare after Klæbo and Russia Alexander Bolshunov made contact at the end and Bolshunov’s rod broke.

After that, Bolshunov could no longer fight for the top spot and also another Norwegian, Emil Iversen overtook him. After Klæbo’s rejection, Iversen received gold and Bolshunov silver.

Russian coach says in an interview with the Champion that he appreciates through a Norwegian: at the World Championships, Klæbo won three golds and would have won a fourth if he hadn’t been abandoned in the men’s 50km race.

Although the Norwegian Ski Association has lodged an appeal against the decision, it is still theoretically possible that Klæbo will receive a fourth gold from the Oberstdorf Games.

There are also doubts behind Borodavko’s appreciation. Bolshunov’s coach hints that there could be unfair methods behind Klæbo’s hard development.

“I have questions and doubts,” the coach tells the magazine.

Borodavko’s allegations do not extend to just one skier, but according to him, the entire Norwegian national team uses prohibited substances in sports.

According to Borodavko, Norwegians would have special freedom for health reasons, which the International Ski Federation Fis does not intervene.

“It is wrong.”

By the way, the Russian coach regrets that Norway has such a big influence on the activities of the ski association.

According to the Norwegians, this was a normal race injury, which can happen in a race. This is also invoked by the Norwegian Ski Association in its complaint

Gold winner Iversen also told the Norwegian newspaper earlier Dagbladetille that he considers Bolshunov scary and does not wonder if he had deliberately sought contact.

