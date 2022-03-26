Skiing Alexander Bolshunov receives harsh criticism of his Soviet images – comments in grim words

Bolshunov commented on the matter during the Russian Championships.

RUSSIAN ski star Alexander Bolshunov aroused aggravation in early March when he posted pictures on his Instagram account of him posing in the 1980 Soviet race uniform.

Now he has commented on his actions, which have been severely criticized.

Bolshunov’s images and text “CCCP 1980” were criticized as provocative because of the war in Ukraine, but the skier only agreed to remove the images when his ski sponsor contacted him.

Bolshunov commented on the uproar at the Russian Championships.

“Everyone is shaping this story to suit themselves, and normal people understand everything. And anyone who wants to make this an incomprehensible event will do so in all situations, ”Bolshunov commented Championatin by.

“There’s nothing surprising here, and there’s no reason to discuss it.”

Bolshunov took silver in the sprint after losing Aleksandr Terentjeville. At the Beijing Olympics, Bolshunov took three gold, silver and bronze.