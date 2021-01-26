Skiing Alexander Bolshunov of Russia claims that Joni Mäki accidentally fired: “I just wanted to talk to him”

In an interview with Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK, Bolshunov emphasizes that he did wrong and regrets the events of Salpausselä on Sunday.

Russian star skier Alexander Bolshunov says he regrets the events of the Salpausselä World Cup on Sunday and assures that he will never do the same again.

Bolshunov battled for the Finnish anchor in the final decision of the World Cup To Joni Mäki, would hit him first with a wand and, after the finish line, drove over this at a brisk pace. The hill collapsed in the collision and slightly injured his hand.

Bolshunov and chairman of the Russian Ski Association Jelena Välbe already apologized to Mäki in the press release. In an interview with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK on Tuesday, Bolshunov stressed that he had done wrong and regretted his act.

“I will never do the same again,” commented Bolshunov, who was preparing for next weekend’s World Cup in Falun, Sweden.

Bolshunov lost his temper as he felt Mäki wedge him straight at the finish line. However, the jury did not find Mäki’s actions remarkable.

According to Bolshunov, the collision with the Hill and its overthrow was an injury.

“I just wanted to talk to Mäki at the finish line about what was going to happen and why he was acting the way he did. My pace was hard and my skis didn’t like the edges. I wasn’t going to roll him, I just wanted to talk to him. ”

On Tuesday, Bolshunov still thought that Mäki’s actions in the final stages were unfair.

“He blocked me on purpose, and that’s not right. That’s what I think. ”

The Games the jury rejected the performance of Bolshunov and with it the performance of the Russian news team. He says he understands the punishment he has received.

“I was wrong in the final solution, but on the other hand, I don’t understand why Mäki was not discarded because of his final action.”

Finland ranked second in the message after Norway. Russia’s second team rose to third.