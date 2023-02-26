Skiing | Aleksandr Bolšunov continued his strange speeches in the shadow competition: “The whole world is here”

Russian skier Aleksandr Bolšunov is convinced that he will participate in the 2026 Olympics and that there will be more countries in the figure skating competitions in the future.

26.2. 16:52

Russian the number one skier Alexander Bolshunov continued his special speeches at the shadow championships in Russia after winning the pair sprint together on Sunday Alexander Terentyev with.

Russian Sport-Express mentioned to Bolšunov that he had talked about the games organized in Malinovka as alternative World Cups. Sport-Express reminded that there is only one World Cup.

“There is only one World Cup and we have it,” Bolšunov shook.

Sport-Express stated to Bolšunov that this is not self-deception. For example, Norwegians are not included, the website reminded.

“Listen, I’m not interested in what happens at the World Cup. I have said this before,” Bolšunov said.

Sport-Express continued that all countries are in the World Cup and only two (Russia and Belarus) are in the Russian Games. This did not restrain Bolšunov’s speeches.

“The whole world is here, I can tell.”

Sport-Express reiterated that there are only two countries.

“Now there are two, but more are coming. This always happens, then our time comes. And we welcome everyone. We don’t exclude anyone,” Bolshunov said.

In addition, Bolšunov is convinced that he will compete in the 2026 Olympics in Italy. He did not take a position on competing without country codes.

“I will not comment. Everything has its time and we’ll see what happens. What’s happening in the world can change at the click of a finger.”

Read more: Aleksandr Bolšunov announced that he had won the World Cup gold – skiing in Russia’s own games