Skiing Aleksandr Bolshunov receives a warrant for the Lahti charger: Fine and monitoring of five races

Joni Mäki is pleased that the International Ski Federation is reacting to what happened.

Charging the brain in the Lahti World Cup in January Joni Mäki did not warm up after hearing the colorful comments Alexander Bolshunov punishment on Thursday.

The Russian skier fired from the Mäki driving line in the World Cup message competition, swinging this with a stick and driving to the side in the finish area.

Disciplinary action by the International Ski Federation fined Bolshunov 2,000 Swiss francs (1,800 euros) and five competition observation periods, during which a sudden Russian cannot commit such behavior with impunity.

“The smart ones decide,” Mäki said, and no longer seemed to get excited about the topic after the opening of the World Cup in Oberstdorf.

“It is good that there was a response, however. Hopefully this will be addressed more quickly in the future, and there would be clear rules on how to deal with these situations. ”

Mäki was 13th in the opening sport of the World Championships, in the sprint of traditional skiing. Bolshunov, who is aiming for a mighty catch at the World Championships, skied to the finals, but finished fourth.