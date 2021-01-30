Skiing Aleksandr Bolshunov fell on the way, but still skied to victory

Bolshunov decided the competition in the final round.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov has won the 15 kilometer (p) race of the Falun World Cup. Bolshunov broke up the top group in the final round of the competition, during which he tore the gap and took only Norwegian Pål Golbergin. Later, another Norwegian took part in the duo’s position Johannes Høsflot Klæbo.

Bolshunov skied 35.16.3 and left the Norwegians in second and third place. After the goal camera solution, Klæbo took the second place.

About Finns Ristomatti Hakola was 14th, Perttu Hyvärinen 18: s and Iivo Niskanen 19: s.

Most of the race started as a joint start was skied in a large group, causing crashes along the way. Bolshunov also crashed with several skiers just before the 8.9-kilometer break, but was able to rise back to the top fight.

Bolshunov also won the 15 km (v) race on Friday.