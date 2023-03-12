Skiing | After the Holmenkollen farce competition, quite a bit of drunken chaos broke out

Hurts and happens at Holmenkollen, reports NRK.

11.3. 20:57

Going has been wild at Oslo’s Holmenkollen during the traditional skiing World Cup weekend, reports NRK.

The men’s 50 km (v) race was already sprayed during the day, but the Frognerseteren area was still full of skiing fans on Saturday evening. Disruptions have not been avoided either.

According to NRK, one person had to be hospitalized as a result of the fight. There have been other fights in the area that have resulted in “bruises and wounds”. The police have been there to sort out the tangles.

“A lot of alcohol has been consumed in places. Some young people are in such a condition that they cannot take care of themselves. Red Cross volunteers are busy taking care of people. They also try to get the parents of the young people on the phone, so that they come to look after their offspring”, a person working in the competition organization Hi Solberg told NRK.

On Saturday, the Oslo police published a statement in which they appealed to the parents of the young people.

“Some young people are really intoxicated,” the announcement stated, according to NRK.

of Holmenkollen there were about 24,000 spectators in the forests on Saturday. Some of them spend the night before Sunday in tent accommodation.

The women’s fifty race starts on Sunday at 11:15 Finnish time. The Norwegians occupied the first ten places in the men’s race Simen Hegstad Krüger under.