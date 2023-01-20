Skiing | According to the national team coach, the new qualifying system can affect the choices of athletes

In the sprint relay of the WC skiing, a new qualification was tried out, which is also used in the World Championships.

Tampere

Sprint relay The finals of the World Championship were held on Friday in Tampere with a new qualifying system, which according to current information will also be used in future World Championships.

Until now, the qualifying has been the same as the final, i.e. both athletes of the team have alternately skied three sections.

The qualifiers have been skied in batches, some of the teams have reached the finals by ranking and some by time comparison.

Now the qualifier was practically a split-time based competition similar to an individual sprint, where the times of the team’s two skiers were added together, and the combined time decided the ranking in the qualifier. The 15 best duos made it to the finals.

Before qualifying, there were three bets for an individual athlete with a short return. Now one performance was enough.

Director of competitions of the Ski Association Hannu Koivusalo said in the finish area of ​​Kaupi that the new qualifying system was wanted for the SC because it is coming to international circles.

“As far as physics is concerned, the day is very different. The direction of the coaches has become the view that this once full one and a half kilometer might take different skiers to continue than if it were pulled three times. So we will qualify with one draw for the competition, where each will be drawn three times,” said Koivusalo.

Koivusalo pointed out that the previous system had its own challenges.

“Many times it happens that in the latter qualifiers the weather is significantly worse than in the first, so that is not fair in any case,” Koivusalo said, referring to the time comparison.

According to Koivusalo, one of the good aspects of the new system is that it shortens the race day.

“Sometimes we have had as many as four preliminaries for men and two for women in the WC. When everyone takes half an hour, the day becomes excruciatingly long.”

In Tampere, the new qualification took a good hour in total.

The national team women’s responsibility coach Jussi Piirainen thinks that the new qualifying system can affect the selection of teams in international competitions.

“It might weed out some endurance-type athletes, especially if it’s tight whether you can go on from the qualification. Good sprint qualifying skiers have an advantage here, and they are not necessarily so good if they ski three times with a short recovery,” said Piirainen.

For example Iivo Niskanen and Sami Jauhojärvi achieved Olympic gold and WC bronze in the sprint relay as a pair. They are the endurance types just mentioned.

“In the World Cup, with this new system, there is a risk that the endurance types won’t get through the qualification, when big countries often ski with two teams, but in value competitions it is hardly a risk for Finland. On the other hand, the athletes are less tired in the final stage. You have to think about it in a different way,” Piirainen said.