Skiing A touching message from Iivo Niskanen to his injured sister – reminded of a wild trick

Kerttu Niskanen’s season ended with a rupture.

Iivo Niskanen immediately expressed his support for his sister Kerttu after being told about the end-of-season rupture of the ground.

Kerttu Niskanen told Instagram that the pain in Saturday ‘s race was revealed in a study in Finland as a fracture.

Iivo Niskanen published a picture on Instagram in which she pushes her sister in a wheelchair.

“The Falun trip really didn’t end in a comfortable atmosphere. It feels bad to be in great shape for my sister who has progressed towards the World Cup, ”she wrote.

You’ve always been an inner bag. It’s absolutely incredible that you didn’t even interrupt Saturday’s race in severe pain, but squeezed the tibia broken over the finish line as consciousness blurred. You are the strongest of the fighters and you are also fighting over this adversity. ”

Kerttu In the comments on Niskanen’s Instagram update, favorite messages were sent by the singer, among others Antti tuisku, a former figure skater Kiira Korpi and the Sevens Maria Huntington.