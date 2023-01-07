Skiing | A teammate put Johannes Høsflot Klæbo’s superiority into words: “I think he thinks it’s a bit boring”

Having won all six Tour de Ski races this season, Johannes Høsflot Klæbo is on his way to the third overall Tour victory of his career.

Men’s The Tour de Ski continued on Saturday in a more familiar command, when the Norwegian superstar Johannes Høsflot Klæbo skied to his sixth consecutive stage win.

Klæbo left his compatriot at the Lago di Tesero stadium Pål Golbergia 0.4 seconds. Another teammate Emil Iversen gave a Norwegian newspaper For Verdens Gang (VG) eloquent comment about how the World Cup matches feel to Klæbo.

“I think he thinks it’s a little boring,” Iversen said.

At the same time, the master of the 15-kilometer joint start of traditional skiing became number one in the number of consecutive victories in the Tour. Before Saturday, Klæbo shared the top five wins in the statistics By Sergei Ustyugov with.

On Sunday, the superstar will seal the third Tour overall victory of his career on the slopes of Alpe Cermis. Saturday’s race five Calle Halfvarsson is second in the tour by a good minute behind Klæbo.

“I’m very surprised that Calle doesn’t try harder. It looked as if he was nailed in place,” Klæbo characterized the Swede’s race in an interview with Viaplay.

Another Swedish William Poromaan the tactic also served Klæbo. Poromaa, which finished sixth, wanted the top spot for the final race.

“I realized that I can’t be the first to go down to the stadium. I was happy when Poromaa did it,” said Klæbo.

He slid alongside the Swede and past the curve formed by the tunnel before the stadium’s goal line.

Norwegian coach Arild Monsen told VG that it is impossible to try to drop Klæbo from the ride during the trip.

“There’s no one today that’s good enough to leave him and ski away,” Monsen said.

Perttu Hyvärinen finished 15th on Saturday and Markus Vuorela 26th. Hyvärinen starts the final day in 20th place and Vuorela in 29th place.