Skiing A surprising message from the coaching management made Katri Lylynperä “pretty angry” and forced her to change her plans

National team skier Katri Lylynperä took the second general series championship of his career at Imatra in the same place and in the same sport as the first three years ago.

The race was practically a pre-sale of two trade-offs between Lylyperä and a few friends who had achieved a few promising performances in the World Cup. Jasmin Kähärän between, as Saturday’s ten (p) overwhelmingly won Jasmi Joensuu was left out.

However, there was no good fight for the championship, as Kähärä fell in the lead after the middle of the 1.4-kilometer track in a tight bend.

Lylynperä, 28, said he was disappointed that Kähärä lost the game.

“The victory was to be taken, and it is now taken. I would have liked to get to compete hard with Jaska, and I was expecting a hard fight to that end. I would rather win by skiing than having one fall off the bow. ”

Alun originally Lylynperän was scheduled to compete in Imatra on Friday and Saturday. There was a change in plans because he said there was a surprise message from the national team’s coaching ladder that a personal sprint would be relevant to his Olympic selection.

This was affected by the fact that the French mc rupture at the end of the beginning week was canceled due to the corona situation.

In Yle’s TV interview, Lylynperä said he was “pretty angry” all week.

Lylyts had the notion that Olympic selections would be made on the basis of evidence given at the World Cup.

This season, he achieved the best mc in his career at Ruka after being fifth in the traditional sprint.

In the Olympics, sprinting is free. In December, Lylyperä failed in the frost of Lillehammer (36th), but in the Davos sprint, which was skied high like the Olympics, he was 20th.

“I had pulled the load of the pre-Championship training period quite far, and the recovery had been worse than expected, but I had thought it didn’t matter.”

Lylynperä said he definitely wanted to ski an important sprint message for the club (Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu) on Friday.

“Then I took a few more days. I wanted to come to a slightly more recovered state to ski sprint, which is hard to ski well in a busy state. ”

When Kähärä had fallen, Lylyperä’s superior championship was just a formality. A letter to silver in honor of his 23rd birthday Josefiina Böök before Maaret Pajunojaa.

Final, 1.4 km: 1) Katri Lylynperä Vuokatti Ski Team 3.11.95, 2) Josefiina Böök Jämin Jänne 4.32 seconds behind, 3) Maaret Pajunoja Ikaalinen Athletes –5.07, 4) Anni Lindroos Pargas IF –10.04, 5) Jasmin Kähärä Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu –24.05, 6) Emmi Lämsä Visa Ski Team Kemi –34.98.

Semifinals, 1st round: 1) Lylynerä 3.19.79, 2) Lindroos –0.55, 3) Böök –0.81, 4) Lämsä –0.89, 5) Anni Kaipainen Mikkeli Skiers –4.32, 6) Heini Hokkanen Kainuu Ski Club –4.84. Lot 2: 1) Kähärä 3.22.09, 2) Willows –0.91, 3) Julia Häger IF Minken –0.94, 4) Vilma Jylhä Savonlinna Ski Club –1.34, 5) Eveliina Piippo Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu –2, 68, 6) Rebecca Ehrnrooth Espoo Ski Club –14.29.