Skiing | A surprise turn in the ski association's leadership election – apparently more candidates after all

Markku Haapasalmi's successor as president of the Ski Association has not been crowded so far.

Finland the federal council of the ski association chooses Markku Haapasalmen to be succeeded by the new chairman in three weeks.

Only one candidate has publicly registered for the race within the deadline. He is a member of the board of the Ski Association and the chairman of cross-country skiing Sirpa Korkatti.

Korkatti works as a manager at Eerikkilä sports college.

The chairman however, the position is more obviously sought by other persons as well.

“Names have been given to it and acted upon. With a salppur [Salpausselän kisojen yhteydessä] we have a meeting. Then we'll see what kind of combo comes out of it as a proposal. The federal council will then decide what is final,” the chairman of the election committee Arto Tolonen tells. He is also the chairman of the federal council.

When are you going to release these names?

“The preliminary information is that they will be announced when the material goes to the federal council.”

When will this happen?

“According to the rules, one week before the federal council meeting. Three weeks before the meeting, the agenda goes out, and a week before the rest of the material.”

Until then, the names of the candidates will remain secret, except for Sirpa Korkatti, who has himself told about his candidacy?

“It would be embarrassing if the federal council read about the media before finding out. That's why the names are not being announced yet.”

At this stage, Tolonen does not say how many people are seeking the presidency.

“I will not comment on this matter yet.”

More than one?

“I won't comment on that either. We have agreed not to comment in advance.”

The ski association's presidential election can be described as secretive, at least to some extent. As you know, for example, the selection process has not been described in advance.

Chairmanship the aspiring Sirpa Korkatti is happy to know that other people than herself are possibly interested in the responsible position of Finnish skiing.

The next chairman has a big job ahead of him, because the Ski Association is in serious financial problems. Finnish skiing needs a new direction anyway.

The number of junior skiers has decreased to a fraction since the turn of the 2000s, and there are no star athletes.

Korkatti believes that there would be a place for a proper discussion about the future of the Ski Federation and skiing in Finland during the presidential election.

“I welcome all the other candidates. It is important to be able to have a discussion, and I would hope that the candidates would be presented and known,” says Korkatti.

“Openness and transparency is a really important value for me,” he continues.

The chairman of the skiing association is chosen by the federal council at the end of March. The current chairman Markku Haapasalmi has worked in the position for three two-year terms.

According to Yle the federal council has previously been asked about interest in the presidential election, at least from the former commander of the defense forces From Timo Kivinen and from the former head coach of the United From Peter Kukko. Neither of them was enthusiastic about washing.