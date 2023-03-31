Skiing | A startling fact was revealed about skiing in Finland – “We are right at the critical limit”

The number of Finnish junior skiers has collapsed in the 2000s. According to the head coach of skiing, Teemu Pasanen, we will soon start to reach a critical limit in terms of whether there are enough suitable individuals for top skiing.

Finland with the head coach of the national skiing team Teemu Pasasella is a serious matter. If the dark development of the 21st century does not stop, Finland is in danger of running out of competitive skiers.

Finnish skiing is basically doing well. It is a favorite sport of fitness and bench athletes. Ski trade is hot and the sport has its domestic superstars.

However, the continuation of success is on a knife’s edge. The number of juniors practicing competitive skiing has collapsed in the 21st century.

While in 2002 nearly 9,000 juniors claimed a ski pass or a competition license, last year there were only 3,000 who acquired a license and a ski pass.

Is the number of junior skiers already too small?

Are there still enough talented juniors who can rise to the very sharpest international level as adults? Krista Pärmäkoski and Iivo Niskanen in the manner of?

Pasase has a clear vision.

“We are right at the critical limit,” he says emphatically.

“Until now, the group has been large enough that every few years an athlete rises to the world’s sharpest peak. But the number of junior skiers must not decrease any more. Rather, there should be many more juniors.”

“ “The change has been wild.”

For Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen, followers are desperately needed in the national team.

Badass knows Finnish junior skiing to the core. Before the national team, he worked in the Espoo Ski Association (EHS) as a full-time coach and club worker.

EHS is Finland’s largest and also the best junior club in the Finnish Ski Association’s club classification. That is a lot thanks to the system created by Pasanen.

The former Nokia coder changed skiing to his bread and butter a good ten years ago. He assembled the coaches and built a coaching system for EHS, which has its own coaching groups for six different age groups. It was the first of its kind in Finland.

Pasanen compiles worrying numbers about the state, or rather the extent, of Finnish junior skiing. There is quality, but too little.

He takes Norway, the great country of skiing, as a point of comparison.

“We are shockingly behind in the number of enthusiasts,” Pasanen begins.

“This year, in the 20-year-old boys’ SM relays, we had eleven teams of three skiers. In a similar competition in Norway, there can be almost a hundred teams of four skiers,” he compares.

“We are easily talking about ten times the number of skiers. From that group, maybe ten skiers can reach the World Cup, when one of us gets to try it out.”

This can be seen directly in the skiing World Cup results list. In the top ten of men’s normal trips, there are mostly Norwegian blue cross tickets.

“Sometimes Iivo intervenes [Niskanen]sometimes Perttu [Hyvärinen]sometimes William Poromaasometimes Federico Pellegrino.”

During Pasanen’s own junior years in the 90s, the situation was different.

About a hundred skiers qualified for the Youth Championship through district qualifying competitions for personal trips.

Now, in the 17-20 year old championships, there are 30-40 skiers in each series, although every junior skier who has claimed a competition license can register.

“I never made it to the World Championship myself, because I always missed the district qualifiers. At that time, there were at least 500 competitive skiers in the age groups, of which 400 did not make it through the qualifiers. The change has been wild.”

“ “You don’t get skiers from Lapland, even though it has the best conditions.”

I’m crazy the lecture on the pain points of Finnish skiing has actually just started. According to him, skiing and especially junior skiing has completely changed in 20 years.

“When you look at the results lists of the Hopeasomma finals and the junior SMs, there are almost no skiers from the north of Oulu in them. No skiers come from Lapland, even though it has the best conditions,” says Pasanen.

“The majority, even around 90 percent, of the participants in the Youth Championship come from the south of the Imatra-Jyväskylä-Tampere axis.”

Competitive skiing has therefore become a more southern sport, even though the best conditions are in the north. It is about the urbanization of Finland, but also about other things.

The population of many traditional rural ski resorts has decreased, and the number of junior skiers has also decreased.

In addition, children and young people are increasingly interested in ball sports. Football, ice hockey, floorball, basketball, baseball and volleyball are still doing well in Finland.

In a Finland of withering municipalities and shrinking age groups, this is a difficult equation for skiing.

“There are already many places in Finland that haven’t had a single junior skier come to the WC for years, even though they used to come. There are municipalities with up to 10,000 inhabitants, where practically no junior does competitive skiing. It’s brutal,” says Pasanen.

“ “Children go to sports and clubs where they have friends to play with.”

At the same time, many ski clubs in large towns are more vibrant than ever.

For example, the skiers from Espoo are already successful in the youth championships and the youth championships. Maybe soon someone will also reach the adult competition. Marjo Matikainen it would be time to get a follower.

What could the ski club do to revive junior activities?

Pasase has a clear recipe: everything starts from the clubs.

According to Pasanen, skiing still interests young people, as long as the clubs offer interesting activities. For example, the Espoo Ski Club has never had as many skiers as now. It is the merit of systematic junior work.

Vantaa Ski Club and Helsinki’s Pakila Vedo also have lively activities, as do Tampere and Jyväskylä. Growth centers are emphasized.

“Children go to sports and clubs where they have friends to play with. If there is no active skiing club in the village, no one will start skiing competitively there.”

So the game of skiing is not lost, but a new kick is needed.

The final competitions of Hopeasomma gathered Finland’s best junior skiers in Lahti at the beginning of March. Paulus Immonen (left), Henrik Ahoniemi and Kent Lindholm on the podium at the Lahti Ski Stadium.

There are nearly 500 ski clubs in Finland. In most of them, the activity is dead, or at least it does not meet the criteria that Finns expect from sports clubs these days.

It’s also about resources. When there is no money, it is difficult to hire a professional to lead the operation. Nowadays, it is also more difficult to find talko coaches who commit to lead training groups a couple of times a week throughout the year.

And when there is no systematic activity, there are no juniors. And no money.

“The operation of the Puijo Ski Club was almost dead, but Iivo and Pertu’s move to Kuopio created a boom. Their training at Puijo has brought a boost to junior activities. A very traditional club was about to run out of enthusiasts.”

In ski clubs can only be viewed envious of ball sports with hundreds of head coaches, coaches and executive directors.

Pasanen recalls that during his time at EHS, he was Finland’s only full-time skiing club coach, and the situation hasn’t changed much for the better.

It is a startling fact that there are very few full-time coaches in Finland compared to the popularity of skiing. Most of them work in national team coaching.

The Ski Federation has been profiled in the public eye as a top sports organization. The association has finally noticed the difficulties of the club field as well, when the number of junior skiers has collapsed.

Action has still mostly remained at the level of speech.

CEO of the Finnish Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen admitted earlierthat the clubs have received too little attention.

“The association does not have the much-talked-about resource to give the clubs, and no concrete means have yet been found to change the direction,” states Pasanen.

“ “Ski coaching is always interesting, regardless of level.”

“The clubs have to collect the money themselves, but the association could provide support and activate the clubs.”

It is a small comfort that the big picture in Sweden is not exactly more rosy than in Finland in terms of the number of enthusiasts, even though female skiers have had great success in prestigious competitions.

“If Sweden had a special philosopher’s stone, they would have transferred it to men’s skiing as well,” states Pasanen.

From Pasase at least the well-being of Finnish skiing will not be left behind.

His current contract as head coach of skiing will continue until the 2026 Olympics, if the parties decide to exercise the option.

After that, he can return to running a ski school in Espoo’s Oittaa and Leppävaara as a janitor.

“Ski coaching is always interesting, regardless of level. And working with young people is great when you see their development and enthusiasm.”

The season’s last SC competitions are skied from Friday to Sunday in Inari. Yle TV2 will show the races.