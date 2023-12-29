Skiing | A special statistic tells the harsh truth about the loss of stars in the Tour de Ski

This year's Tour de Ski is short on podium finishers.

Cross-country skiing the traditional New Year tour Tour de Ski starts on Saturday in Toblach, Italy.

In a season without value races, the Tour should be the highlight of the race season, but especially the men's race is taxed by numerous absences of top skiers. Gone are, for example, the two best Norwegians from last year's tour Johannes Hösflot Kläbo and Simen Hegstad Krugerand Finland's number one star Iivo Niskanen.

When, in addition, the Russian athletes are on the sidelines for well-known reasons, we have a very special situation at hand. There is only one athlete who has reached the podium in the Tour's overall race in the last eight years, France's Maurice Manificat.

Manificat was second in the 2021 tour, which, among other things, the entire Norwegian team missed because of the corona.

Swedish Calle Halfvarsson was third in the Tour nine years ago in 2014-15, but his participation in this year's race is also at stake. Halfvarsson contracted the corona virus and only decides on his participation at the last minute.

Tour de Ski men's top three 2016–23 2015–16: 1. Martin Johnsrud Sundby NOR 2. Finn Hågen Krogh NOR 3. Sergei Ustjugov RUS

2016–17: 1. Ustjugov RUS 2. Sundby NOR 3. Sario Cologna SUI

2017–18: 1. Cologna SUI 2. Sundby NOR 3. Alex Harvey CAN

2018–19: 1. Johannes Hösflot Kläbo NOR 2. Ustjugov RUS 3. Simen Hegstad Kruger NOR

2019–20: 1. Aleksandr Bolshunov RUS 2. Ustjugov RUS 3. Kläbo NOR

2021: 1. Bolshunov RUS 2. Maurice Manificat FRA 3. Denis Spitsov RUS

2021–22: 1. Kläbo NOR 2. Bolshunov RUS 3. Iivo Niskanen FIN

2022–23: 1. Kläbo NOR 2. Kruger NOR 3. Hans Christer Holund NOR

The two of you from last year's top three, Kläbo, Kruger and Niskanen are sick, who sealed Norway's triple victory last winter Hans Christer Holund ended his career and not in others with the second of the year With Aleksandr Bolshunov nothing to do with international competitions.

Of course, the star roof is not good for the race or the sport, but an expert Harri Kirvesniemi also sees an opportunity in the situation. Kirvesniemi believes that the battle for victory will now become more even in the men's race.

“Kläbo in his form in Trondheim would have been the overwhelming favorite to win. Only bad luck could have taken the overall race victory away from him,” Kirvesniemi says.

“Now Harald Östberg Amundsen is probably almost the biggest favorite to win. He and Paul Golberg tear apart Kläboo in the overall race of the World Cup”.

Italian sprint cannon Federico Pellegrino finished fourth last year and is one of the most meritorious Tour competitors in this year's race.

“Pellegrino will be strong if he can get in the mood of last season. He hasn't had a good start to the season,” Kirvesniemi says.

Kirvesniemi also expects a strong contribution from the Czech Republic, who were successful in the World Cup at the beginning of the season From Michal Novak and Austria From Mika Vermeulen. In addition, he brings up one American name.

“Ben Ogden is really versatile”.

are included in the Finnish men's team Perttu Hyvärinen, Remi Lindholm, Joni Mäki, Arsi Ruuskanen, Markus Vuorela and Lauri Vuorinen.

In women diseases have not knocked the stars to bed at exactly the same rate as on the men's side, but there are some absences. The biggest favorite of the race Ebba Andersson suffers from corona like Halfvarsson and decides to participate only in the last meters.

Ebba Andersso at the Ski World Cup in Granåsen, Trondheim on December 16, 2023.

From Finns Anni Alakoski had to withdraw due to illness and already returned to the games after the corona Johanna Matintalo misses the tour due to unpleasant after-effects.

Especially if Andersson is gone, Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski the top seam opens to fight for tough places. If only the two have found the top mood that was a bit lost in the early season.

In addition to Niskanen and Pärmäkoski, Finland is represented by Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen and Vilma Ryytty.

Tour de Ski starts in Toblach, Italy on Saturday 30.12. and ends with the final ascent of Val di Fiemme in the same country on Sunday 7 January. Between the destinations in Italy, there is a competition in Davos, Switzerland.