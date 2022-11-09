Skiing | A Russian skier who supports Putin published a photo that reveals the pitiful prize money

Veronika Stepanova criticizes Western countries and supports Vladimir Putin.

Russian skier Veronika Stepanova has been president Vladimir Putin loudest supporters during Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Stepanova has criticized Western countries and hinted, like other Russian skiers, that the international ban does not bother her much. Russia is closed from almost all international sports activities due to the start of a war of aggression.

On Tuesday, Stepanova posted a photo on Instagram of herself standing on the podium after the national cross-country competition.

“I’m wondering where I should invest my prize money,” Stepanova wrote in connection with the photo.

In addition, he teased Western countries with economic matters, saying that Marc Zuckerberg’s, By Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s the value of the property has decreased, but China’s richest man Zhong Shansan increased significantly.

Stepanova apparently forgot that the fortunes of the wealthiest Chinese have dwindled faster in a year than in more than 20 years. The skier also did not take a successful example from Russia, and part of the reason can be found in the award check he kept on the podium.

It says the value of the silver medal is 10,000 rubles, i.e. about 162 euros. In the World Cup, the prize money is of a different category. Last season, Russian athletes grabbed a total of about 382,800 euros in prize money, of which the men’s share was about 226,700 and the women’s 156,100.

The Russian economy is in serious trouble due to the war and sanctions, so it is hardly worth expecting a big increase in prize money.