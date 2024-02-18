Skiing | A real sensational winner in Minneapolis – the Norwegian stars were left licking their fingers

The home crowd cheered in Minneapolis.

18.2. 20:55

of the United States Gus Schumacher won the Cross Country World Cup competition in Minneapolis. Schumacher defeated Norway in the freestyle 10 km race Harald Östberg Amundsen with 4.4 seconds. Norwegian Paul Golberg placed third.

For the first time in his career, Schumacher finished in the top three in a World Cup competition.

Lauri Vuorinen was 28th in the competition, Joni Mäki 31st, Perttu Hyvärinen 33rd, Remi Lindholm 41st and Niilo Moilanen 58:s.

The women's race starts at 20:45.