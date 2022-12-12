Skiing | A rare trip was arranged for Niko Anttola, 19

The most recent similar cases are more than 15 years ago, when Matti Heikkinen and Sami Jauhojärvi were involved, among others.

Niko Anttola19, will do a rare trick by the standards of Finnish skiing next weekend.

Youth World Cup medalist Anttola competes as a junior in a World Cup competition held abroad.

Anttola was named to the Finnish team announced on Monday, which will compete next weekend in the World Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

Men’s competing in a world cup abroad under the age of 20 has been extremely rare for Finns.

It is known that the previous recipients of this opportunity have already finished their active careers Martti Jylhä (2006), current Director of the Elite Sports Unit of the Olympic Committee Matti Heikkinen (2002) and expert of Viaplay, which exclusively shows the Davos Games in Finland Sami Jauhojärvi (2001).

Instead, many men have already competed as juniors in domestic mc competitions in Ruka and Lahti, among others Iivo Niskanenwhose foreign mc debut took place at the age of 20 in the 2012–2013 season.

Read more: Niko Anttola, 19, is one of the best skiers in his age group in the world, but there are also talents for a completely different sport

The head coach Teemu Pasanen after Anttola’s strong performances in the early winter, it was clear that at some point he will be able to compete in the World Cup abroad as well, although his main goals are in the World Youth Championships.

Pasanen mentioned Anttola as strong evidence performance in the Ruka World Cup in the 20 kilometer pursuit (v), where this was the second fastest Finn in the stage times and rose from 36th place to 25th.

“It doesn’t make sense for Nikon to go around the World Cup yet, but he has been tough enough that he can now try,” Pasanen told HS.

The selection also says something about Anttola’s position in Finnish men’s skiing, even though he is still of junior age.

Anttola will compete in Davos next Sunday in a free-skiing 20 km time-based race. It’s a tough place, as the race takes place on a demanding course at an altitude of about 1,600 meters.

“Niko has never competed at a high level, but you have to gain experience and gradually get used to it. It has to start somewhere,” Pasanen said.

Niko Anttola’s father and coach Marko Anttola is at least half-seriously putting his son’s gig in Davos on the line.

For example, Niskanen, who recently became a father, announced on Saturday In an interview with Viaplaythat he is not yet ready to start his World Cup season in Davos after the corona infection.

Gone is also Cross mat Hakolawhich will return to the racetrack next Saturday in Ristijärvi.

Read more: Ristomatti Hakola will return to the race track earlier than planned – the anticipation is bad

“There are enough people on sick leave that places are opening up. Niko will be able to succeed, even though he may not be able to fill those boots,” Marko Anttola said with a chuckle.

Niko Anttola has had a successful training period after Ruka.

“First we had to recover from Ruka. After that, it’s been really good training,” said Marko Anttola.

According to Marko Anttola, Niko has a “brutal” competition ahead of him.

“We’re going up high, and it’s a completely new element for Niko, so it’s quite a study trip. I would think that adapting to high altitude can go quite well, but there can also be surprises,” said Marko Anttola.

The Finnish team for the Davos World Cup on 17–18 December:

Women: Anne Kyllönen, Anni Lindroos, Kerttu Niskanen, Maaret Pajunoja, Eveliina Piippo, Krista Pärmäkoski.

Men: Niko Anttola, Juuso Haarala, Perttu Hyvärinen, Remi Lindholm, Lauri Mannila, Niilo Moilanen, Joni Mäki, Arsi Ruuskanen, Verneri Suhonen, Markus Vuorela, Lauri Vuorinen.

Read more: Marko Anttola returned to top skiing – his own son’s development has surprised him

Read more: The 19-year-old junior achieved the most interesting Finnish performance in Olos