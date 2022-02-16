Skiing A mysterious man on the track amazes TV viewers – An experienced national team coach keeps saying: “The race is pulled with emotion or not at all”

Zhangjiakou

In Finland has been amazed during the cross – country broadcasts of the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation who is the invisible man in the pictures, whose exceptional roar is heard from the Zhangjiakou Olympic Trails to the home sofas. The man’s roar has attracted attention in both television and radio broadcasts.

For example, in the first break point of the men’s 15km traditional race, a mystery man lifted cold colors to the skin of TV viewers by screaming To Iivo Niskanen furiously:

“Eight above Bolshua (Russia Aleksandr Bolhunovia), eight above! ’

Discovery + Sport, which operates under Discovery, which manages Olympic TV rights, posted a video clip on Twitter after the men’s messaging contest, in which he seems to be on the verge of consciousness shouting another leg at Niskane’s skier:

“Good Iivo! Absolutely magical skiing! Absolutely magical skiing! 25 sec (Pål) To the Golberg any more. You’ve caught more than half of Bolshuak. Give it your all! ”

See also Crisis? Bentley laughs balls out of his pants Mikko Virtanen’s beating along the track drew attention already at the Ruka World Cup in November 2021.

Ladun on the arm is the man who mumbled during the Olympic start of skiing Mikko Virtanena large national team coach from Suokkamo Vuokatti.

When Virtanen shouts interim information to the national team skiers, the situation information will hardly be unclear to anyone. On social media, his dedication has been described as “art,” among other things.

“The Games are pulled with emotion or not at all,” Virtanen says with a laugh in Zhangjiakou’s Olympic scenery.

“And yes, that big man has to leave. The message needs to be delivered with certainty – and according to the feedback I have received, it has certainly passed. ”

There are differences between national team skiers in what all the intervals everyone wants to hear during the race.

“For example, in the 15-kilometer race, Iivo wanted to hear breaks with his main opponent, Bolshunov, and the Norwegian skiers who had left,” Virtanen continues. Perttu Hyvärinen as a personal trainer.

See also Understand the impacts of the pandemic on mental health and on the UN 2030 Agenda - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Mikko Virtanen is an experienced coach. In addition to his national team duties, he is Perttu Hyvärinen’s personal coach.

Experienced Virtanen’s special cross-country roar has also become a small topic of conversation among the Finnish Olympic team. It is estimated that a person screams at an average intensity of 90–105 decibels, but for Virtanen, the statistics are not believed to be correct.

“If a lion roars at 114 decibels, then we guess Virtanen will have 115,” said the Olympic team’s communications director. Mika Noronen shapes with a smile.

“The roar of the lion carries 8 kilometers, but Mikko even from Beijing to Finland.”

Read more: Harri Kirvesniemi: Cold weather favors Finns in sprint messages – HS follows Finland’s Super Day in Beijing moment by moment

Read more: Sami Jauhojärvi reveals the tricks of the sprint message – he pulled a Swede in the gold skis already in the qualifiers: “A very difficult tactical puzzle”

Read more: A couple expected for Iivo Niskanen in the sprint message: “Hopefully he will bulge his catches again”

Read more: Beijing frost is horrible – double-schedule schedules changed: “It’s not very comfortable to wear a thin ski suit”

Read more: Therese Johaug skips Wednesday’s double print – Coach: “We believe we’ll get more out of the second race”

Subscribe to the Olympics free newsletter hs.fi/newsletters

Read all the Olympic stuff at hs.fi/olympics