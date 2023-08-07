Skiing | A key manager is leaving the Ski Association

Commercial director Jari-Pekka Jouppi will not continue working for the Ski Association after the fall.

Financial difficulties in the middle, the Skiing Federation announced on Monday that the commercial manager Jari-Pekka Jouppi will be out of the association’s activities during the coming autumn.

“We still have part of the commercial negotiations for the coming season in progress and we need Jari-Peka’s expertise to complete them. The situation in the sponsor market is challenging, but luckily skiing is still interesting and we have good opportunities to supplement the partner network”, Executive Director of the Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen said in the release.

Jouppi was hired by the Ski Federation in the fall of 2020. He came to the house from the services of the i2 marketing limited company. In his previous workplace, he had managed, among other things, the Helsinki Ski Weeks event.

The ski association according to executive director Hämäläinen, the association will focus on its commercial main sources of income in the future, i.e. the Ruka and Lahti World Cup games and the Suomen Cup.

At the same time, time is no longer used to develop new business operations and marketing concepts.

Hämäläinen does not take a position on whether the commercial director’s job description will remain at Nordic Ski Finland oy. A lot depends on what kind of product the Ski Weeks event takes shape.

“We still have to think about the whole. There are no ready solutions.”

“The Ski Weeks idea will not be buried. There are some very good blanks out there. We are now looking for ways to turn it into a source of income”, states Hämäläinen.

“The first question is whether Ski Weeks will be organized in Helsinki or somewhere else. You have to make a profitable product out of it.”

Ski Association announced earlier in the summer that the personnel of the association and Nordic Ski Finland Oy would be furloughed for a period of 4–8 weeks, depending on the task.

With the measures defined in the change negotiations, savings of slightly more than 400,000 euros are aimed for in the financial period ending in October.